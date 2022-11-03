How many perfect games in MLB history have been thrown? | MLB Records 

Last night, the Philadelphia Phillies were no-hit by the Houston Astros pitching staff, with four pitchers combining to do so. While it was an impressive pitching feat, it is not the most impressive pitching feat that one could accomplish.

That would be a perfect game, of which there are only 23 in major league history. Over the more than 100 years of its existence, the MLB has only seen 23 perfect games. Here are all of them.

All MLB perfect games in history

Lee Richmond, 1880

Lee Richmond pitched for the Worcester Ruby Legs, being the first pitcher to ever do so. He did it so early into the life of the MLB that the league didn't even have the term "perfect game" yet.

John Ward, 1880

Just five days after the first perfect game, John Ward threw his own. In 1880, Providence Grays starter threw the second one in MLB history just a few years before his team would cease to exist.

Cy Young, 1904

It should come as no surprise that the man the pitching award is named for is on this list. Cy Young's perfecto came in 1904 for the Boston Americans.

Addie Joss, 1908

Addie Joss tossed a perfect game four years after Young did. While playing for the Cleveland Naps, Joss reportedly only threw 74 pitches to complete the game.

Charlie Robertson, 1922

After Joss, no one threw a perfect game for a long time. Charlie Robertson finally broke the streak 14 years after Joss' pitching performance. This one was for the Chicago White Sox.

Don Larsen, 1956

Another long break followed Robertson. This time it was 34 years before New York Yankees pitcher Don Larsen kept everyone off the basepaths. He did it in the World Series, too.

Jim Bunning, 1964

Bunning was able to complete one in 1964 as a member of the Philadelphia Phillies. This was the first one in the National League in modern history.

Sandy Koufax, 1965

One year after Bunning, Sandy Koufax was perfect for the Los Angeles Dodgers. He threw 14 strikeouts in the game, which was the record for a long time.

Catfish Hunter, 1968

Catfish Hunter retired all 27 hitters he faced for the Oakland A's in 1968. This was before the designated hitter, so Hunter combined the pitching with a 3/4 performance, including a double and three RBI.

Len Barker, 1981

For the then-Cleveland Indians, Len Barker was perfect in 1981. It remains the last no-hitter in Cleveland history.

Mike Witt, 1984

The Los Angeles Angels saw perfection from starter Mike Witt in 1984. The game ended in less than two hours, with the only run coming on a fielder's choice.

Tom Browning, 1988

The Cincinnati Reds starter blanked the Los Angeles Dodgers a month before they would go on to take the World Series title.

Dennis Martinez, 1991

For the Montreal Expos, Dennis Martinez hurled his at the age of 37, amidst a myriad of other issues. His career had nearly ended long before this game.

Kenny Rogers, 1994

In 1994, Keny Rogers reached baseball immortality with the Texas Rangers.

David Wells, 1998

David Wells threw a perfect game for the Yankees about a year before another Yankee would throw one.

David Cone, 1999

David Cone followed up Wells one year and one month after. This is the only time perfect games were thrown consecutively by the same team.

Randy Johnson, 2004

One of the best pitchers of all time, Randy Johnson achieved perfection against the Atlanta Braves.

Mark Buehrle, 2009

Mark Buehrle's game for the White Sox in 2009 was saved by an extra-base hit robbing catch by center fielder Dewayne Wise.

Dallas Braden, 2010

The second Athletics perfect game in franchise history came from Dallas Braden. He blanked the Tampa Bay Rays.

Roy Halladay, 2010

The second perfection from this year came from Philadelphia Phillies starter Roy Halladay.

Phillip Humber, 2012

2012 was the year of perfect games. Phillip Humber tossed one for the White Sox first.

Matt Cain, 2012

San Francisco Giants starter Matt Cain followed that up very shortly after.

Felix Hernandez, 2012

The last one accomplished in MLB history was in 2012 by Seattle Mariners starter Felix Hernandez.

