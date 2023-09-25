How many teams make the MLB playoffs? Postseason format, qualifying route, and more

The MLB playoffs are nearly here. After a lengthy 162-game grind, certain teams get to continue their play into the fall. A select few teams from each league get to play until one is crowned the ultimate champion. How many teams are going to make it?

How many teams make the MLB playoffs?

Under the current format, a total of 12 teams make it to the MLB playoffs. Six teams from each league, i.e., six teams from the National League and six teams from the American League will face off until one remains from each, then those two will play against each other. In total, 12 teams make it from both leagues.

This is a recent change. Before last year, only five teams made the postseason. The Philadelphia Phillies went to the World Series in 2022, but they would not have been in the playoffs under the old format as they were the new sixth seed.

What is the MLB postseason format?

The MLB postseason follows a standard format. Under the new system, two teams gets a bye week to the Division Series. That means that they wait for their opponents. The games for the first round are like this:

5 seed vs. 4 seed

6 seed vs. 3 seed

After that, the lowest seed remaining travels to face the number one seed. The other team heads to face the number two seed. After those series conclude, the final two teams in each league face off, with the winners going to the World Series.

It can be different, but a normal playoff format would involve the three and four seeds moving on, with a one seed vs. four seed and two seed vs. three seed matchup occurring in the Championship Series.

What is the MLB playoffs qualifying route?

To qualify for the playoffs, there are two routes. You can either qualify for the MLB playoffs by winning the division you play in or by winning a Wild Card spot. There are three divisions and three Wild Cards.

If the postseason ended today, the division winners would be as follows:

American League

Baltimore Orioles

Texas Rangers

Minnesota Twins

National League

Atlanta Braves

Los Angeles Dodgers

Milwaukee Brewers

There are plenty of teams fighting for those final three spots in both leagues, including the Houston Astros, Toronto Blue Jays, Seattle Mariners, Arizona Diamondbacks, Miami Marlins, Chicago Cubs, and Philadelphia Phillies. Only three teams from each league can slot in for those spots.

The wild card is an option for MLB playoff qualifying

After the teams qualify, their records come into play for their seeding. The division winners are always the top three in order of record. Even though the Seattle Mariners have a better record than the Minnesota Twins, the Mariners could not be a higher seed.