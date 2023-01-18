How many teams have won back-to-back World Series?

MLB is a competitive league with thirty teams that play a rigorous regular season schedule of 162 games. Here, even reaching the World Series is quite a big feat, but there have been a few who have gone on to repeat their success. There have been 118 World Series champions in the past, with fourteen teams having had the distinction of winning two World Series in a row.

It's no surprise that the New York Yankees, who have won 27 World Series, are on the list of dual championship teams. They repeated their success as early as 1927-28 and as recently as the three-peat winning dynasty of 1998-2000. They are also the latest to win two back-to-back World Series titles.

The Yankees had their best seasons in the MLB in 1927 and 1928, led by two legendary players, Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig. They swept the Pittsburgh Pirates and the St. Louis Cardinals in both World Series. A few years down the line, after Ruth's retirement, it was Gehrig who led the team to four straight titles from 1936 to 1939.

The Bronx Bombers continued their dominance of the league as they won five straight titles from 1949-53 with three of which came against a resurgent Dodgers team. This is the longest streak of success in the MLB. In later decades, the Yankees would have further dual success, winning in 1962-63 and 1977-78.

The latest of their championship repeat teams came in the form of their decorated dynasty of late 1990s and early 2000s, which won four championships in five years. Hall of Fame players like Derek Jeter and Mariano Rivera steam-rolled opponents on their way to success, as they are still the only team in the contemporary era to win three in a row.

JVAN @VanderlansJim

#Oakland #Athletics #MLB #OTD #1970s #WorldSeries 10/17/74 The Oakland A's celebrate after closing out Game 5 and clinching the '74 Series at the Oakland Coliseum. Oakland was the first team to win 3 consecutive World Series since the Yankees won 5 in a row between 1949-53. 10/17/74 The Oakland A's celebrate after closing out Game 5 and clinching the '74 Series at the Oakland Coliseum. Oakland was the first team to win 3 consecutive World Series since the Yankees won 5 in a row between 1949-53.#Oakland #Athletics #MLB #OTD #1970s #WorldSeries https://t.co/Hkn3l8usrU

The Oakland A's come second on the list with the most dual championship rings. Originally founded as the Philadelphia Athletics, the A's won three out of four World Series titles from 1910-1913, with the first two back-to-back. The A's would repeat their wins in 1929 and 1930, defeating the Cubs and the Cardinals. Since moving to Oakland, they have had three peat successes since 1972-74.

Who were the first team to win the MLB World Series twice in a row?

The Chicago Cubs wouldn't be on top of the MLB until very recently, after their 1907-08 success. They were the first team to achieve this feat, which saw them beat the Detroit Tigers before the curse fell on them.

A similar curse lay on the Boston Red Sox after their 1915 and 1916 wins, the first of Babe Ruth's career before he was sent away to the Yankees. The then-New York Giants (now SF Giants) would win dual championship rings in the first two of the three All-New York World Series in 1921 and 1922.

BetUS MLB ⚾ @BetUS_MLB TODAY IN HISTORY



, in 1923 NY Giants & NY Yankees became the first teams to play each other in 3 consecutive baseball World Series; first WS game played at Yankee Stadium



#MLB TODAY IN HISTORY #OTD , in 1923 NY Giants & NY Yankees became the first teams to play each other in 3 consecutive baseball World Series; first WS game played at Yankee Stadium #MLB Playoffs #RepBx 📚 TODAY IN HISTORY 📚#OTD, in 1923 NY Giants & NY Yankees became the first teams to play each other in 3 consecutive baseball World Series; first WS game played at Yankee Stadium ⚾#MLB #MLBPlayoffs #RepBx https://t.co/fGDUnKrptx

The Toronto Blue Jays would win back-to-back titles in 1992 and 1993 in their only two appearances in the World Series. The Cincinnati Reds would also reach their prime success, winning twice in 1975 and 1976 in a successful decade for them.

Poll : 0 votes