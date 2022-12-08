How many unassisted triple plays have been recorded in MLB history?

The triple play is an event very rarely seen in the MLB. Every pitcher's dream, the conditions and execution have to be perfectly right for this unicorn event to even have a chance at happening.

A triple play is when three outs are recorded in a single play. It can be the difference between a jam and a massive sigh of relief for all the defending players and their respective fans.

"Only triple play I've ever seen in person. Happy trails king, @Rick Porcello" - Liam Fennessey

For a triple play to even be possible, there needs to be two preconditions. The first is that there must be at least two baserunners. In addition to the batter, these represent the possible outs that can be obtained from the play. Secondly, an activity must happen during the play that allows the three outs to even be obtained.

The most frequent triple plays occur from groundballs. However, with the MLB being speedier than ever, there are very few runners who cannot outrun a ball that has to go to third and second base before being thrown to first.

Line-drives are another way we see triple plays transpire in the MLB. Sometimes, a line-drive is hit to a fielder, causing the runners to break. If the fielder steps on one base and then tags the third runner out, this is an unassisted triple play. This means that all three outs were made by one player.

As rare as triple play is, unassisted triple plays are even rarer. There have only been 15 unassisted triple plays observed in history, making the event even rarer than a perfect game.

Shibe Vintage Sports @ShibeSports 13 years ago today, Eric Bruntlett pulled off the first game-ending unassisted triple play in MLB since 1927.



The most recent unassisted triple play in the MLB occurred in 2009, and was made by Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Eric Bruntlett. A ball was hit to Bruntlett by New York Mets hitter Jeff Francoeur. Bruntlett caught the drive and proceeded to field the play described above.

MLB triple plays are not something you expect to see

Bruntlett's unassisted triple play was the first to happen since 1927. This gives a glimpse of how exceedingly rare it is. Although the Boston Red Sox and a few other teams registered fielding double plays in 2022, fans do not show up at a ballpark expecting to see one.

