How many years have the Rays been in the playoffs? All you need to know about Tampa Bay's history in the playoffs

The Tampa Bay Rays are one of four clubs that have already qualified for this year's postseason. Led by veteran manager Kevin Cash, the Rays are set to make their fifth straight playoff appearance.

It is an impressive record for a team that struggled in their early years in the league. The organization entered the MLB in 1998 as an expansion team and failed to reach a postseason from 1998-2008.

Over the last few seasons, however, Tampa Bay have been legitimate contenders. They have won the American League East in two of the last three seasons. The team currently has a 93-60 record and is tussling with the Baltimore Orioles (95-57) for another division title.

In 2021, the club won 100 games, In 2022, they won 86. This year, Tampa Bay is on pace to win 98 games.

Overall, the Rays have reached the playoffs in nine of their 26 seasons in the MLB (including 2023). It is an impressive number considering they compete in one of the most difficult divisions in baseball that includes the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees.

Tampa Bay has reached the playoffs in every season since 2019

Randy Arozarena, right, celebrates his two-run home run against the Los Angeles Angels in St. Petersburg, Florida

The fact that Tampa Bay has reached the playoffs in every season since 2019 means they currently have the fifth-longest streak in the majors. With the St. Louis Cardinals and New York Yankees set to miss out on the postseason this year, the club will move up to fourth on the list.

Unfortunately for Rays fans, the club has never won the ultimate prize. Tampa Bay reached the World Series for the first time in 2008, but lost out to the Philadelphia Phillies in five games. They returned to the championship series once again in 2022, this time falling just short to a talented Los Angeles Dodgers side 4-2.

Tampa Bay fans will be hoping that this is the year the club can put it all together. The team has one of the most complete rosters in the league and looks capable of finally breaking their 26-year championship dry spell.