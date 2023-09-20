How many years in a row did the Braves make playoffs? Delving into the current NL leader's postseason history

The Atlanta Braves will enter the 2023 MLB postseason as one of the favorites to win. Since their formation in 1871 in Boston, the Braves organization has won four World Series and 18 National League pennants.

In recent years, the club has developed into a powerhouse in the NL East. Atlanta has won six straight division titles (including this season) and is on pace to finish the year with the best record in the league.

The club may have won just two World Series since their move to Atlanta in 1966, but they always seem to be one of the last teams standing at the end of the year.

After officially clinching a postseason spot earlier this month, Brian Snitker's team has made an incredible six straight playoff appearances. Only the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros have a longer streak (the New York Yankees are at six but are set to miss the playoffs this season).

Atlanta Braves hold the record for the most consecutive seasons making the postseason

Manager Brian Snitker of the Atlanta Braves sits alongside President of Baseball Operations & General Manager Alex Anthopoulos

Atlanta currently holds the longest consecutive postseason appearance streak. Between 1991 and 2005, the club qualified for the playoffs every single year, except 1994, when the league ended early due to a strike.

During that historic era, the Braves were led by one of the greatest rotations in the history of the MLB, with names that included Tom Glavine, Greg Maddux, and John Smoltz.

Chipper Jones was another big-name star who was part of that memorable run.

Incredibly, Atlanta won just one World Series title during those 14 years, defeating Cleveland in 1995.

Since their move to Georgia, the organization has reached the playoffs 25 times between 1966-2023.

The record of 14 straight playoff appearances will be tough to beat, but the Dodgers are knocking on the door. Los Angeles has already qualified for their 11th straight postseason this year and is considered one of the favorites for the pennant alongside Atlanta.