Whoever invented the high five, or the clap of two hands, is a genius. While there is plenty of debate surrounding exactly who its creator was, conventional wisdom suggests that it originated between Dusty Baker and Glenn Burke of the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on October 2, 1977.

MLB Deadline News @MLBDeadlineNews Dusty Baker is so old that he invented the high-five.



On the last day of the regular season that year, Dusty Baker of the Dodgers hit a deep-off J.R. Richard from the Astros. It was a magical sporting moment and boded well for the Dodgers, who were triumphantly heading into the playoffs.

Burke stood on the deck waiting for Baker to run around the bases and return to home plate. He raised his hands in the air and over his head to greet Baker, who returned the gesture by smacking his hand.

From there, the story goes, the high five went ricocheting around the world, and the rest was history.

The high five came naturally and was an extension of Burke’s charismatic personality. He was regarded as the soul of the Dodgers clubhouse at the tender age of 24.

Sports agent Abdul-Jalil al-Hakim spoke to ESPN in 2020 about Burke, who was a childhood friend and said:

"He was a joyous, gregarious person. He could high-five you without necessarily going through the motion with his hand."

Dusty Baker's time in the MLB

Dusty plied his trade in the MLB for 19 years as a player, most notably with the Los Angeles Dodgers. During that time, he was a two-time All-Star, won two Silver Slugger Awards and a Gold Glove Award. He also became the first NLCS MVP, which he received during the 1977 National League Championship Series.

He made three World Series appearances, winning one in 1981.

Manager Dusty Baker Jr. #12 of the Houston Astros before a game against the Oakland Athletics at Minute Maid Park on October 01, 2021 in Houston, Texas.

Dusty is currently the manager of the Houston Astros and has been a manager in the league for roughly 30 years.

He is the first manager in major league history to lead five different teams to division titles and the first African-American manager with 2,000 victories. He is also the oldest manager to reach the World Series.

However, a World Series win as a manager would be a nice cherry on top.



However, a World Series win as a manager would be a nice cherry on top.

"Dusty Baker's legacy is set in gold regardless of what happens next. However, a World Series win as a manager would be a nice cherry on top." - The Athletic, Twitter

While age is catching up to Dusty, his legend will live on forever in the league.

