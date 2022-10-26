On Sunday night in New York, Dusty Baker guided the Houston Astros to a 6-5 victory, securing a spot in the 2022 World Series. The Astros are set to face-off against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

The 73-year old manager will get his third career opportunity to finally win a World Series, something that has eluded him throughout his 25 year managerial career. With Houston being the betting favorites, this may very well be the year that Baker finally raises the Commissioner's Trophy.

Dusty Baker has appeared in 140 #Postseason games as a player, coach and manager over his career. The Phillies franchise as a whole? Just 114 Postseason games.

"Dusty Baker has appeared in 140 #Postseason games as a player, coach and manager over his career. The Phillies franchise as a whole? Just 114 Postseason games." - MLB Network

As of October 24, the Houston Astros sit at -170 odds of winning the World Series, yet if this postseason has taught us anything, there is no way to predict how teams will perform under the pressure of playoff baseball. Dusty Baker will undoubtedly have a strategy to help the Astros win the World Series, using last year's title loss to the Atlanta Braves as motivation.

Although playoff baseball is unpredictable, the Astros hold the advantage over the Philadelphia Phillies in some facets of the game. While the Phillies pitching staff has stars, the Astros simply have more elite weapons they can turn to, including Justin Verlander and Framber Valdez, who are both top contenders for the American League Cy Young Award.

Dusty Baker's playoff history

Over his 25-year career as a manager, the 73-year old's playoff history has been spotty. In 88 total postseason games as a manager, Baker holds an all-time record of 40-44, which leaves him below .500 in his career, all while never winning the World Series. If the Astros are able to sweep the Phillies, not only will he finally win a World Series, but will also level out his all-time record at 44-44.

Baker's first World Series appearance came in 2002 when he was the manager of the San Francisco Giants. The Giants would go on to lose Game 7 to the Los Angeles Angels, handing Dusty his first World Series loss.

His second opportunity to finally win the title as a manager came last year when the Astros lost to the Atlanta Braves 4-2 in the series.

If Houston can win the World Series against the Phillies, not only will Dusty Baker become the oldest manager in MLB history to win the title, but it will also allow the core of the Astros to shed some of the stigma that lingers from the 2017 sign-stealing scandal.

As painful as this is….I’d prefer the cheatin’ Astros over the obnoxious Phillies and their drunken fans.



Looks like Astros-Phillies #WorldSeries As painful as this is….I'd prefer the cheatin' Astros over the obnoxious Phillies and their drunken fans. I'll be pulling for one guy: 𝗗𝗨𝗦𝗧𝗬 𝗕𝗔𝗞𝗘𝗥

"Looks like Astros-Phillies #WorldSeries...As painful as this is….I’d prefer the cheatin’ Astros over the obnoxious Phillies and their drunken fans. I’ll be pulling for one guy: 𝗗𝗨𝗦𝗧𝗬 𝗕𝗔𝗞𝗘𝗥" - Navy Yard Nats

