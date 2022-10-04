"Last year I believed Ohtani was the MVP, but this year, I can’t give it to him" - Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker believes Aaron Judge deserves 2022 AL MVP honors

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker believes New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge holds the edge over the Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani in the American League MVP race.

In an interview on the R2C2 podcast, Baker said that Ohtani was deservedly given the award last year, but pointed out that Judge has surpassed the Japanese star this season.

“Last year I believed Ohtani was the MVP, but this year, I can’t give it to him. How do you, in modern times, be in line to win the Triple Crown and hit 60 home runs?" he questioned. "Usually, if a guy is hitting 60 home runs, he’s batting like .230. He’s not only slugging, he’s hitting and driving in runs.

"He’s [Aaron Judge] my unanimous MVP. He’s a bad boy. I didn’t think he was gonna continue this pace, especially playing center field. That’s a lot of work."

Aaron Judge is aiming to break the record for most homers in a season after his 61st against the Blue Jays

Both former Rookie of the Year winners have been splendid this season, notching up remarkable numbers. Judge's slugging percentage is a league-leading .689, putting his SLG 50 points higher than Ohtani's. He has also hit an average of 31 home runs over his career, while Ohtani is hovering around the 25 mark.

Adam Ottavino roots for former teammate Aaron Judge to take home the 2022 AL MVP award

New York Mets pitcher Adam Ottavino believes Judge should take home the MVP award this year. The former Yankee called Ohtani the "best player in the world", but stressed that Judge's contributions have been more valuable to his team this season, allowing them to clinch the AL East title.

“I agree with the overall idea that [Shohei] Ohtani is the best player in the world, but I think Judge is the MVP this year in the AL," he told the Post. "More of a winning team and I think that is sort of the tiebreaker there. Judge’s contribution pushed the team to the playoffs. Not to say Ohtani didn’t do great, but they aren’t going to be playing for anything in a couple of weeks."

The Yankees will shift their focus to the playoffs, which commence next week, while Ohtani's Angels will look ahead to the 2023 season after a disastrous campaign.

Ohtani, 28, has signed a $30 million contract for next year and will be a key figure for an Angels side that has failed to match expectations in recent seasons.

