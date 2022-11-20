How did MLB Star Carlos Correa meet his wife?

Carlos Correa kneeling down to ask his then-girlfriend to marry him immediately after the World Series in 2017 is an image ingrained in MLB fans' heads. It's one of the most iconic baseball photos in recent memory and it doesn't have that much to do with baseball in general.

Since then, the couple have been married for the last three years. In fact, their anniversary was on November 11. On that day in 2019, he and Daniella Rodriguez tied the knot.

How did the two meet? According to Fanbuzz, before she married the MLB superstar, she was Miss Texas. She took home that title in 2016 and had already won Miss Texas Teen in 2013.

After her victory, she was tabbed to throw out the first pitch at a Houston Astros game. Correa saw her there and knew he needed to talk to her. It was just his second year up in the majors, but he was immediately taken with her.

She is no longer in the pageant game after getting married but did get her degree in teaching and wants to eventually become a counselor and currently runs her own business.

Will Carlos and Daniella Correa be moving from Minnesota this offseason?

After his career in Houston, where he met and eventually married his wife, the star shortstop moved on via free agency. Last offseason, he signed a three-year deal with the Minnesota Twins.

Following a poor year by the team, he has opted out of the remaining years and will be entering free agency again.

Many times, players will do this to re-sign with their team for more money, but since it happened after just one season, that is less likely.

That very likely means the Correa family will be on the move again. The Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies and even the New York Yankees have interest in him, so his potential new home could be anywhere.

It could also be with the Twins, but it's not that likely since they didn't compete at all last season, even in the weaker American League Central.

