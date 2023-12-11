How much will Shohei Ohtani make per game with the Dodgers? Two-way phenom's $700m deal broken down for every outing

Shohei Ohtani gave the Los Angeles Dodgers a run for their money by signing a monumental contract worth $700 million over ten years. That means 'Shotime' remains on the West Coast until the age of 39 and the 2033 season. That contract being broken down means that Ohtani would earn $70 million a year, his guaranteed salary each season with the Dodgers.

A ballclub plays 162 games in the regular season, barring any unforeseen obstacles that may cause cancellations or delays. Dividing Ohtani's yearly salary by just the regular season games (not counting the postseason runs) gives an astounding figure of approximately $432,000 per game.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Shohei Ohtani waited long to decide where he wanted to move this offseason. With all the speculation and false alarms regarding his free agency movements, no one could have known till the end as to where his heart would set.

According to MLB analyst Jon Heyman, there were at least four contenders till the end vying to sign Ohtani, but the fake news of the Japanese star traveling to Toronto forced the Dodgers to up the ante and gave 'Shotime' a contract he couldn't refuse.

Expand Tweet

Shohei Ohtani loves the West Coast

The Los Angeles Dodgers, who won 100 games last season but lost the Division Series to the Arizona Diamondbacks, will get the most dynamic talent in the league. Three Hall of Famer players, Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, and Freddie Freeman, will be in the starting lineup for manager Dave Roberts. Will Smith, Max Muncy, and other players will support them.

Expand Tweet

Ohtani will surely enjoy playing for a seasoned team to win games. With an admirable squad, Los Angeles possesses the might to fight for the pennant now that they have added a two-time MVP and one of the greatest two-way superstars in baseball history to their roster.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.