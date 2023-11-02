How much does the World Series trophy cost? History, size dimensions and value of MLB's holy grail, explored

The Texas Rangers took down the Arizona Diamondbacks to take home their first-ever World Series trophy. There are now five teams in the MLB who have never hoisted the trophy. These teams include the San Diego Padres, Milwaukee Brewers, Colorado Rockies, Tampa Bay Rays, and Seattle Mariners.

While the Commissioner's Trophy does not have the same allure that the NFL's Lombardi Trophy has, it is still legendary nonetheless. It uses the same sterling silver material the Lombardi Trophy is made of, with hints of gold. 30 flags also align the trophy, one for each team in the league.

In 2021, it was reported that the trophy cost anywhere between $20,000 to $30,000 to make, and it is made by Tiffany's, a powerhouse in the jewelry industry. That is quite the cost when you compare it to the 1967 World Series trophy, which cost $2,500 to make. The trophy stands at 24-by-11 inches.

What came before the World Series trophy as we know it?

The World Series trophy, or Commissioner's Cup, came to life in 1967. However, a prize for the winning team of the Fall Classic goes back two centuries.

The first trophy was the Dauvray Cup, named after the famous actress Helen Dauvry. Dauvry was connected with the game after marrying Hall of Famer John Montgomery Ward. Their marriage would not last, but the trophy stayed around for quite some time. It was awarded to the top team from 1887-93.

From 1894-to-97, the Temple Cup was awarded to the top team in the National League before the American League existed.

After that, there were seven decades of not giving out World Series hardware. In 1967, the Commissioner's Cup came into existence, and it was won by the St. Louis Cardinals, who beat the Boston Red Sox.