“How neither NY team has gotten a City-Connect jersey yet is beyond me” - MLB Twitter baffled with prolonged wait for New York Yankees and Mets City Connect jerseys 

New York Yankees and Mets fans are patiently awaiting the arrival of their Nike City Connect uniforms. Fourteen other teams around the league have already received theirs.

The San Diego Padres got fitted out with their new threads last week after photos accidentally leaked of the team's vibrant new jerseys. They featured plenty of pastel colors like pink and yellow, and received mixed reviews from fans.

The Padres went all out to market the new jerseys to fans. They even made a video featuring sights from around the city along with shots of the team's stars outfitted in the colorful uniforms.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ The video the Padres dropped to officially announce their Nike City Connect uniforms is incredible The video the Padres dropped to officially announce their Nike City Connect uniforms is incredible 🔥https://t.co/I2II4AOsKh

The idea behind the City Connect jerseys is to encapsulate a city's main features and characteristics within a new uniform, which Nike designs. The Milwaukee Brewers' City Connect jerseys, for instance, heavily featured beer and barbecues — two staples that go hand-in-hand in the city.

Fans think it should be easiest to design City Connect uniforms for the cities that have the most unique personalities. They stand out more, which makes for more obvious references within a uniform. For this reason, many MLB fans are upset that neither of New York's teams have received their City Connect jerseys yet.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX Here are the teams who currently don't have a Nike City Connect uniform



Which one(s) should get one next? Here are the teams who currently don't have a Nike City Connect uniformWhich one(s) should get one next? https://t.co/ClAzlNdyG2

Other notable teams that have not yet received theirs either are the St. Louis Cardinals, Atlanta Braves and Toronto Blue Jays.

Shawn Monaghan @shawnmonaghan95 @MLBONFOX How neither NY team has gotten a city connect jersey yet is beyond me… widely regarded as the greatest city in the world. @MLBONFOX How neither NY team has gotten a city connect jersey yet is beyond me… widely regarded as the greatest city in the world.

None of those teams' cities compare to New York in population base and overall fame. Fans think it seems strange the New York teams are still waiting.

MLB Twitter reacts to neither the New York Yankees nor New York Mets receiving their City Connect jerseys yet

The New York Mets' socks feature part of the city's famous skyline, which takes away the possibility of the New York Yankees using it for their City Connects.

Not all the City Connect jerseys released so far have been popular. In fact, some have been downright flops.

The Blue Jays don't have their new Nike uniform yet, so some fans are taking matters into their own hands.

Nike seeks to do justice to each city's sense of art and culture in the jerseys.

Kevin Cash Burner @KevinCashBurne1 @MLBONFOX I’m really looking forward to a Salvador Dali-inspired surrealist jersey with the stingray melting on top of the lettering @MLBONFOX I’m really looking forward to a Salvador Dali-inspired surrealist jersey with the stingray melting on top of the lettering https://t.co/88j9xQR5F5

Being one of the league's original teams, the New York Yankees like to keep their uniforms classy.

So many pictures have leaked of previous City Connect jerseys that it seems inevitable to happen again.

Sam @Sam__219 @MLBONFOX The Braves don’t??? Also anyone have any leaks? @MLBONFOX The Braves don’t??? Also anyone have any leaks?

Maybe Nike's aim is to build anticipation before releasing two of their biggest City Connects, which will be for the New York teams.

As of right now, 16 total teams have not yet received their City Connect uniforms.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far