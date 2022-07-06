“How neither NY team has gotten a City-Connect jersey yet is beyond me” - MLB Twitter baffled with prolonged wait for New York Yankees and Mets City Connect jerseys 

New York Yankees and Mets fans are patiently awaiting the arrival of their Nike City Connect uniforms. Fourteen other teams around the league have already received theirs.
The San Diego Padres got fitted out with their new threads last week after photos accidentally leaked of the team's vibrant new jerseys. They featured plenty of pastel colors like pink and yellow, and received mixed reviews from fans.
The Padres went all out to market the new jerseys to fans. They even made a video featuring sights from around the city along with shots of the team's stars outfitted in the colorful uniforms.
The idea behind the City Connect jerseys is to encapsulate a city's main features and characteristics within a new uniform, which Nike designs. The Milwaukee Brewers' City Connect jerseys, for instance, heavily featured beer and barbecues — two staples that go hand-in-hand in the city.
Fans think it should be easiest to design City Connect uniforms for the cities that have the most unique personalities. They stand out more, which makes for more obvious references within a uniform. For this reason, many MLB fans are upset that neither of New York's teams have received their City Connect jerseys yet.
Other notable teams that have not yet received theirs either are the St. Louis Cardinals, Atlanta Braves and Toronto Blue Jays.
None of those teams' cities compare to New York in population base and overall fame. Fans think it seems strange the New York teams are still waiting.
MLB Twitter reacts to neither the New York Yankees nor New York Mets receiving their City Connect jerseys yet
Not all the City Connect jerseys released so far have been popular. In fact, some have been downright flops.
The Blue Jays don't have their new Nike uniform yet, so some fans are taking matters into their own hands.
Nike seeks to do justice to each city's sense of art and culture in the jerseys.
Being one of the league's original teams, the New York Yankees like to keep their uniforms classy.
So many pictures have leaked of previous City Connect jerseys that it seems inevitable to happen again.
Maybe Nike's aim is to build anticipation before releasing two of their biggest City Connects, which will be for the New York teams.
As of right now, 16 total teams have not yet received their City Connect uniforms.