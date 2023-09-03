Dusty Baker, known for his managerial prowess in the MLB, has a little-known passion outside of the baseball diamond: his own vineyard. The 74-year-old Astros manager runs the Baker Family Wines business alongside his on-field duties.

One particular aspect of Baker's vineyard journey stands out, and it's a memory from his playing days that continues to inspire him.

In a 2022 New York Times article, Baker recalled his venture into the wine industry. When asked about his inspirations behind his foray into a new endeavor, Baker credited legendary Pittsburgh Pirates slugger Willie Stargell.

Apparently, Stargell was not only a formidable hitter, he was also a wine aficionado. Whenever they played together, Stargell shared his knowledge and passion for the beverage with Baker.

"I'd be on first base, and Willie Stargell would explain to me, 'Hey, this was a dry year, this was a wet year, you ever try this wine, you ever try that wine? He was my man," Baker said.

Dusty Baker's MLB legacy

Born in 1949, Johnnie B. "Dusty" Baker Jr. has left a sizeable footprint in Major League Baseball. He played as an outfielder for over 19 years, most notably for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The two-time All-Star won a Gold Glove and two Silver Sluggers. He was MVP during the 1977 National League Championship Series and won the 1981 World Series.

Dusty Baker transitioned into the role of manager for the San Francisco Giants in 1993. He left the Giants in 2002 after winning the National League pennant.

In 2020, Baker joined the Houston Astros. His 2022 World Series win with the Astros made him the oldest manager ever to win a championship across the four major North American sports.

Dusty Baker's illustrious career in baseball is defined by his enduring passion and wisdom. He channels these traits into his venture, continuing to draw inspiration from legends like Willie Stargell.