“How do the Padres get every guy in a trade” “Wait aren’t the Brewers in first?!” - MLB Twitter reacts to shocking trade that sends 4-time All-Star closer Josh Hader to San Diego Padres

The MLB trade deadline is officially here, and the Milwaukee Brewers have traded All-Star closer Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres. The trade came as a surprise, and now San Diego has one of the best closers in all of baseball.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan BREAKING: The Brewers are trading star reliever Josh Hader to the Padres, a source tells ESPN. BREAKING: The Brewers are trading star reliever Josh Hader to the Padres, a source tells ESPN.

In return, the Brewers are acquiring reliever Taylor Rogers, prospect Robert Gasser, outfielder Estuery Ruiz, and reliever Dinelson Lamet.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan The return on Josh Hader to Milwaukee is significant: left-handed closer Taylor Rogers, lefty pitching prospect Robert Gasser, outfielder Esteury Ruiz and right-hander Dinelson Lamet, sources tell ESPN. Hader will be a free agent after the 2023 season. The return on Josh Hader to Milwaukee is significant: left-handed closer Taylor Rogers, lefty pitching prospect Robert Gasser, outfielder Esteury Ruiz and right-hander Dinelson Lamet, sources tell ESPN. Hader will be a free agent after the 2023 season.

Closer Taylor Rogers, along with the prospects, is a decent return, and one could argue it is a fair trade. With that being said, the Padres appear to be all-in to try and win in 2022.

The team did not give up any of their top prospects as they continue to express interest in acquiring Juan Soto.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan That said: The Padres didn’t give up any of the main prospects they’ve been talking about in myriad other deals. C.J. Abrams, Robert Hassell III, James Wood and Jackson Merrill all remain, as does MacKenzie Gore. Could the Padres really pull off a Juan Soto-Josh Hader double? That said: The Padres didn’t give up any of the main prospects they’ve been talking about in myriad other deals. C.J. Abrams, Robert Hassell III, James Wood and Jackson Merrill all remain, as does MacKenzie Gore. Could the Padres really pull off a Juan Soto-Josh Hader double?

Many fans across baseball took to Twitter to react to the breaking news. Here's a look at some of the best reactions across the platform. One fan said it seems that the Padres got every star player in recent MLB trade deadlines.

Training Camp Chopz @Pchopz_ How do the Padres get every guy in a trade lol

The Brewers have a three-game lead in the National League Central over the St. Louis Cardinals. This has many fans wondering exactly why they would trade their top reliever.

Others feel that the trade was fair for all parties involved.

Elliot @Benson_Elliot @Pat_Light W for both sides, Padres get their closer, Brewers get a haul for a guy they weren’t going to resign after next year and they get a legit setup man in Rogers. @Pat_Light W for both sides, Padres get their closer, Brewers get a haul for a guy they weren’t going to resign after next year and they get a legit setup man in Rogers.

The Padres will have Hader signed through the rest of this season and in 2023. The team certainly made an enticing move.

George Zula @georgejzula @JeffPassan Nothing like trading your all star closer with a 2.41 xFIP and a year and a half of team control amidst a playoff run @JeffPassan Nothing like trading your all star closer with a 2.41 xFIP and a year and a half of team control amidst a playoff run

The Milwaukee Brewers' move to trade Josh Hader is one of the most surprising MLB trade deadline moves in recent memory. For the Padres, it is apparent that they are fully committed to winning now.

The next question is, will they acquire Juan Soto?

