How did Phillies star Bryce Harper meet his wife Kayla Varner?

Bryce Harper was the top player of the 2022 MLB playoffs as the superstar carried the Philadelphia Phillies to the World Series, their first appearance since 2009.

Harper's wife, Kayla Varner, has been a rock for him throughout his career. Today, we are going to take a look at Harper's wife and the role that she has played in his career.

Bryce Harper has been romantically involved with Kayla Varner for a long time. The pair first met in high school in Las Vegas when he was already being touted as an upcoming baseball star.

Both were students when their romance began, with Varner being on the soccer team at Green Valley High School in Henderson, Nevada, where she first met Bryce. Harper earned his GED in order to become draft-eligible while Varner graduated, and went on to study at Ohio State University.

The couple got married in 2016, after having known each other for several years and are both members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, better known as the Mormon Church.

#Re2pect ✊ @iLetsPlayBall #Nationals Slugger Bryce Harper and High School Sweetheart Kayla Varner got married Saturday at the Mormon temple in San Diego. #Nationals Slugger Bryce Harper and High School Sweetheart Kayla Varner got married Saturday at the Mormon temple in San Diego. 💍🎩 https://t.co/ov4iNeeTfl

Faith has played a huge role in their relationship as the pair is regularly involved in charity work and speak about their faith openly through various social media platforms.

These days, Varner stays at home and takes care of their two children, Krew Aron and Brooklyn Elizabeth. Although her are hands full these days, she was a promising athlete in her youth.

Cindy Webster @CindyWeb94 This photo on Kayla Harper’s Instagram is amazing. MVP Trophy beside him & Doc over his shoulder This photo on Kayla Harper’s Instagram is amazing. MVP Trophy beside him & Doc over his shoulder ❤️ https://t.co/Ll7ZZ4dDie

Harper won the World Series with the Washington Nationals in 2019. Varner was at his side to celebrate. When Harper and his Phillies came up short in the 2022 World Series, she was the first to console him.

Bryce Harper looks to take things further in 2023

Harper was electric for the Philadelphia Phillies in their 2022 playoff push. In the NLCS against the San Diego Padres, he hit 2 home runs and 5 RBIs whilst batting .400 to capture the series MVP.

Although his team came up short in the World Series against the Houston Astros, Harper will no doubt be ready to do some damage next season and possibly carry his team all the way this time.

