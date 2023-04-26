How do you pick off in MLB The Show 23? Console-wise controls listed

MLB the Show 23 mirrors all aspects of baseball, which includes the minor things that people might not think about. Watching a baseball game, there could be an inning where a pitcher obsessively tries to pick off a runner on base. This is now limited by the pitch clock rules, but it's an integral part of the game.

If you are a pitcher in MLB the Show, whether or not as a part of Road to the Show or as playing defense on a regular game mode, runners will eventually get on base.

Even on the lowest difficulty and with the weakest opposing hitters, a runner will eventually get on. If they're a threat to steal bases, it's important to know how to make a throw over. Here's how to do it on the various consoles.

Controls for pick offs in MLB the Show 23

Pitchers in MLB the Show can pick off to any base that currently has a runner on it. If the bases are loaded, they can throw to any one of them. On PlayStation (both 4 and 5), gamers can use these controls:

First base: Hold LT + Circle

Second base: Hold LT + Triangle

Third base: Hold LT + Square

Here's how you pick off in MLB The Show 23

The buttons, and thus the controls, differ for an Xbox:

First base: Hold LT + B

Second base: Hold LT + Y

Third base: Hold LT + X

Finally, here's how to pick off runners in MLB the Show 23 for Nintendo Switch:

First base: Hold ZL + A

Second base: Hold ZL + X

Third base: Hold ZL + Y

Timing is key here, but the knowledge of what buttons to use is more vital. Use them wisely or else runners may stop getting significant leads.

