How to play MLB The Show 25 on PC? Exploring different ways to experience the highly anticipated game

The most anticipated flagship video game of Major League Baseball, MLB The Show 25 will be made available on the predecided gaming consoles on March 18. The pre-orders for the game began on Feb 4 at select stores and online via 'TheShow' website.

The game will be launched for three gaming consoles which are: PlayStation 5, Xbox X|S, and the Nintendo Switch. Earlier editions of the game were only made available on Sony PlayStation. Fans pre-ordering the game can expect to have early access by March 14.

Fans can play MLB The Show 25 interactively with their friends despite having different gaming consoles due to the game's cross-platform features. The co-op mode will allow you and your friends to create your own team and then take on the others with relative ease.

Fans have been wondering whether this will be the year the game gets released on PC or if they will have to resort to the Xbox GamePass feature which has been their final resort to play the game on PC over the last few years.

How to play MLB The Show 25 on PC

This will be not encouraging news for those fans who were highly anticipating the launch of the game on PC. This year the developers have announced that MLB The Show 25 will not be available on PC, nor will it be available on any gaming subscription platform at the time of release.

This means that the game will also not be available on Xbox Game Pass, which was the sole method to play the game on PC in previous years. The announcement was made by Sony San Diego earlier this year in January. So, the only way to play the game as of now is to procure one of three current generation consoles.

This will mark the first time that the cover of the video game will involve three budding superstars of the major league. The three ballplayers on the cover of MLB The Show 25 are: Pirates ace Paul Skenes, Reds speedster Elly De La Cruz, and Orioles lefty slugger Gunnar Henderson.

Reflecting on the same, the Global Marketing Group manager of the game, Mr. Todd Liss said:

"MLB is entering this dynamic era, with electric young talent coming up to The Show and changing the way the game is played. We wanted to tell the story of this era by highlighting three of the most exciting young players in the world right now: Elly, Gunnar and Paul."

For the first time, a select few college teams as well as metal bats have been included in the game. Moreover, the real-time dynamics and enhanced video graphics of the game are going to give the fans a thrilling experience while playing the game in 2025.

