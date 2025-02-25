Is MLB The Show 25 on Game Pass? Everything to know about console game's new features

As the new baseball season inches closer, MLB The Show, the 20th entry in the popular gaming franchise, will hit stores on March 18, coinciding with opening day. Developed by Sony San Diego and published by Playstation Studios, MLB The Show 25 is set to release solely on current-gen hardware - the PS5, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch.

Unfortunately for Xbox Game Pass users, despite the last four iterations of the franchise being available to subscribers on release, the developers have decided against doing so this time around.

Discontinuing the older-gen versions allows the developers to build the game to fully harness the power of the newer consoles, which leads to improved realism and player immersion. As a result, MLB The Show 25 also includes never-before-seen animations such as robbed home runs and on-the-run catches.

Continuing with the trend of a departure from the norm, the game also features three cover athletes for the first time. Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes, Cincinnati Reds speed demon Elly De La Cruz and Baltimore Orioles power-hitter Gunnar Henderson are the three stars that make the cut.

Fans can get their hands on the game four days early if they purchase the Digital Deluxe Edition.

MLB The Show 25 set to feature college baseball in Road to the Show mode for the first time

One of the most popular game modes in past games of the franchise has been the 'Road to the Show' mode, which allows one to effectively play through the journey of a rookie as he enters the major leagues and eventually goes on to achieve superstardom.

In MLB The Show 25, the realism is taken up a notch, as players can now also experience the college baseball aspect of a star's development. Eight college teams- LSU, Texas, UCLA, Vanderbilt, TCU, Cal State Fullerton, South Carolina, and Tennessee, have been added to the game. Additional elements, such as NIL deals, and even managing practice with studies, just like a normal student-athlete would, are also included in an effort to offer as much realism as possible.

Looking at these additions, it appears San Diego studio has taken a page out of EA's book, as the popularity of the recently released College Football 25 showed that fans still enjoy college sports video games.

