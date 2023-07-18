How to play moments in MLB The Show 23? Gameplay guide, tips and tricks, explored

MLB The Show 23 was released on March 28, and it did not take long for fans and observers alike to start touting the live action baseball video games as one of the best in history.

Developed by SanDiego Studios, a subsidiary of PlayStation Studios, MLB The Show 23 brings players a unique gameplay experience. It is the latest of a succession of baseball games developed under "The Show" brand, with the innaugural edition dating back to 2006.

Updates in Stadium Creator Mode, Franchise Mode, as well as the ability to play as the Negro League teams of yore are just some of the exciting features that owners of the game can look forward to. Additionally, DiamondDynasty allows users to keep track of in-game accomplishments using XP points, which can be traded in to unlock goodies.

J @JTheSucio Ladies and Gentlemen… once again, San Diego Studio’s… MLB The Show 23

Weekly Wonders is a program that drops every single Wednesday on Diamond Dynasty. These include missions and moments that can be completed to earn XP points, stubs and more. To access the Weekly Wonders feature, navigate to the "Other Programs" tab on the game's menu.

To compete in MLB The Show, players have to use their Diamond Dynasty team. Each Wednesday, users will see an updated challenge. These moments include playing with greats like Justin Verlander or Mark McGwire to complete challenges that can add to your XP count and further unlock goodies within MLB The Show 23.

Patrick 🎃 @Phils08champs Rhys Hoskins is allllll over MLB the Show 23. His bat spike is a Moment and it is making me violently sad.

Miami Marlins infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. was named the cover athlete for the game. The seventeenth edition of the game since it started being produced, Boston Red Sox icon David Ortiz graced the first edition of the popular baseball simulation game back in 2006.

MLB The Show 23 teaches players something new everyday

With a game as intricate and extensive as MLB The Show, users of the game stand to learn a new feature, mode or pack at any time. With such a comprehensive interface, it is a small wonder why baseball fans from around the world are lauding the game as the best of it's kind.

If you can figure out a way to pass all the tasts in moments, then even more awesome features await you.

