How does Shohei Ohtani's $700,000,000 contract compare to Patrick Mahomes' bumper NFL deal? Comparing the fortunes of the global icons

Shohei Ohtani has signed a record-breaking 10-year, $700 million with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The deal blows other top MLB contracts out of the water by a large amount.

His deal also sticks out like a sore thumb when you compare it to other top contracts signed by professional athletes in North America. Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes signed a deal in 10-year, $450 million deal in 2020.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

There is a $250 million difference between Shohei Ohtani's and Patrick Mahomes's deals. This speaks to just what Ohtani brings to the league and the sport as a whole. He is a generational talent and has been paid as such.

The deal also beats out Lionel Messi's $674 million contract that he signed with FC Barcelona. However, Messi's deal was for four seasons compared to Ohtani's 10-year deal.

With Shohei Ohtani, the Dodgers are now a juggernaut

Cincinnati Reds vs Los Angeles Angels

The Los Angeles Dodgers are now a much scarier team heading into the 2024 season. Their trio of Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, and Freddie Freeman will terrorize opposing pitchers.

Last season, Ohtani finished the year hitting .304/.42/.654 with 44 home runs, 95 RBIs, and 20 stolen bases. The Dodgers finished the year with the seventh-highest batting average and second-highest slugging percentage in the league.

For a team that was efficient on the offensive side, they are adding one of the best hitters in the league. Both those numbers should rise next season, and the Dodgers could have the best lineup in the league.

Ohtani will slot in as the team's designated hitter for the 2024 season. He will not be able to return to the mound until the 2025 season as he recovers from an elbow procedure.

The Dodgers have seemingly won the offseason by signing Ohtani, and they will be a force to be reckoned with.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.