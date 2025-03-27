How to watch MLB Opening Day 2025? All you need to know about TV schedule & streaming details for Yankees, Red Sox, Dodgers, and more

Even though the 2025 MLB season technically started a week ago, the official Opening Day is set to take place on Mar. 27. This is not an official holiday in the United States, but it is treated as such by baseball fans around the country.

It was a busy offseason for many MLB teams, and several teams have bolstered their roster. The LA Dodgers are the reigning World Series champions, and they are one of the favorites to get that done again in 2025. There are 14 games scheduled to take place on MLB Opening Day

How and where to watch MLB Opening Day? TV Schedule, streaming details and time

ESPN has exclusive broadcasting rights to broadcast MLB Opening Day. ESPN will show the Brewers and Yankees to begin the day, and the station will also feature the Detroit Tigers and Los Angeles Dodgers.

MLB Network will provide local coverage throughout the day. For those who are unable to access ESPN or MLB Network, games can also be streamed on Fubo TV or MLB.TV.

MLB continues to offer season-long access to watch out-of-market contests on the MLB.com app.

Here is a look at the complete schedule with times (ET) and where to watch the games.

Milwaukee Brewers vs New York Yankees 3:05 PM (ESPN) Baltimore Orioles vs. Toronto Blue Jays 3:07 PM (MASN2, Sportsnet) Philadelphia Phillies vs Washington Nationals 4:05 PM (NESN, RSN) Boston Red Sox vs Texas Rangers 4:05 PM (NBCSP+, MASN) Pittsburgh Pirates vs Miami Marlins 4:10 PM (SNP, FDSNFL) San Francisco Giants vs Cincinnati Reds 4:10 PM (NBCSBA, FDSNOH) Los Angeles Angels vs Chicago White Sox 4:10 PM (FDSNW, CHSN) Cleveland Guardians vs Kansas City Royals 4:10 PM (CLEG, FDSNKC) New York Mets vs Houston Astros 4:10 PM (SNY, SCHN) Atlanta Braves vs San Diego Padres 4:10 PM (FDSNSO, SDPA) Minnesota Twins vs St. Louis Cardinals 4:15 PM (MNNT, FDSNMW) Detroit Tigers vs Los Angeles Dodgers 7:10 PM (ESPN) Oakland Athletics vs Seattle Mariners 10:10 PM (NBCSCA, RSNW) Chicago Cubs vs. Arizona Diamondbacks 10:10 PM (MARQ, ARID)

