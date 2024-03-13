How to watch Seoul Series? TV listings & streaming options for Dodgers vs. Padres MLB 2024 opener explored

The Seoul Series is almost here, and it figures to be must-watch television. It's the season opener for both the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres. It is also the opener for the entire MLB season, debuting about a week earlier than other teams. It is also the first series in Korea, one of MLB's big international endeavors. It's going to be one to watch, and here's how you can do that.

How to watch Seoul Series: Dodgers vs. Padres

Channels for Seoul Series

Fortunately for baseball fans, the Seoul Series will be on TV. In fact, there are plenty of opportunities to watch. All MLB games are televised in some capacity, and the fact that this one is the first of the season begets a national audience as well.

Fans who want to watch the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres can view it nationally televised on ESPN. The first game of the MLB season is often on ESPN, and this is no different. Furthermore, big series in international locales are also often shown nationally, and the first Seoul Series is as well.

Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers are ready for the Seoul Series

Locally, Spectrum SportsNet LA (for fans in the Los Angeles area) and Padres.tv will have the broadcast (since Bally Sports lost the Padres broadcasts amid the Diamond Sports Bankruptcy).

In terms of streaming, MLB.TV will have the games for free as their Free Game of the Day option on both days. Fubo.TV, which has a free week-long trial, can get you access to stream ESPN, but it costs $74.99 a month (with one week of a free trial available for new users).

That means that everyone will be able to watch. If you're not local to the teams' home areas, you can watch on ESPN. If you don't have cable, you can easily watch by signing up for a free MLB.TV account and streaming from your phone!

This is going to be one of the most easily accessible series for the entire season. There are more options to watch this than there are for most regular games this year.

