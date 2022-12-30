How will the Houston Astros be affected by the new balanced schedule in 2023? 

2022 was a year to remember for the Houston Astros as the team dominated their division en route to the second World Series title in franchise history. They may never be forgiven for the 2017 sign-stealing scandal that rocked the baseball world. However, some felt that the 2022 championship helped exorcize some of the demons that lingered over the franchise.

The Astros finished the 2022 season with an incredible 106-56 record, finishing 16.0 games ahead of the Seattle Mariners. They secured the American League West division for the fifth consecutive season.

Houston continues to boast one of the most talented rosters in the MLB. However, a new change to the regular season schedule may affect the Astros moving forward.

Eric Stephen @ericstephen The 2023 MLB schedule is out



Dodgers open at home against the D-backs on Thursday, March 30. 4-game series



Season ends October 1, also at home, vs. Astros



A more balanced schedule. Everyone plays everyone



52 divisional games

64 games vs. same league

After the changes made by the MLB, the new "balanced" schedule will see every team play each other throughout the regular season. The change will see the number of divisional games reduced from 76 to 52, which could play a major factor in the Houston Astros' 2023 success.

Last season against the AL West, the Houston Astros finished with a 51-25 record, with the team losing no more than seven games to any of their rivals. Within the division, the Astros finished with the following records:

12-7 against the Oakland Athletics

13-6 against the Los Angeles Angels

14-5 against the Texas Rangers

12-7 against the Seattle Mariners

The changes to the schedule will not only make every game against their division rivals more critical, but it may also increase the level of difficulty in the regular season. Last season, every team in the AL West aside from Houston and Seattle finished below .500.

The Texas Rangers have strengthened their team by signing Jacob deGrom, which may benefit the Astros by having to play fewer games against their state rivals.

Notable offseason moves by the Houston Astros

The Astros' offseason has been defined more by their departures than their additions. While the club was able to re-sign Michael Brantley and sign former MVP Jose Abreu, Houston lost several pieces of their championship squad.

The Astros lost Justin Verlander, Trey Mancini, Aledmys Diaz, Will Smith, Christian Vazquez, and Yuli Gurriel to free agency. Verlander will be the most difficult player to replace in their starting rotation. However, pitchers such as Framber Valdez, Cristian Javier, and Jose Urquidy have proven themselves to be reliable starters for the Houston Astros.

