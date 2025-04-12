How will Shohei Ohtani’s return as two-way star affect Dodgers' 2025 World Series chances?

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani's return to the mound has been one of the most anticipated events of the 2025 season after news emerged of the two-way star resuming pitching this year Ohtani's two-way ability since making his MLB debut with the Los Angeles Angels in 2018, made him one of the biggest, if not the biggest star in baseball.

The Dodgers weren't able to utilize his two-way talent last season as Ohtani was recovering from an elbow surgery he underwent in 2023 before his $700 million to the NL team.

However, the reigning NL MVP is set to be a dual threat this year as he is expected to resume pitching around May-June. But how will it affect the Dodgers' chances of defending their World Series title?

There have been speculations about Shohei Ohtani's pitching return potential impacting his offensive numbers due to the increased workload. While it is true that the Japanese superstar's workload will increase, Ohtani is no stranger to it.

In three full seasons as a two-way star with the Angels from 2021 to 2023, Ohtani had three consecutive 30+ home run seasons, two of them with 46 and 44 home runs. During the three years, Ohtani also started 20+ games from the mound in three consecutive seasons and was one of the finalists for the AL Cy Young award in 2022 after posting a 15-9 record with a 2.33 ERA.

Ohtani finished fourth in the Cy Young votings and finished second in the AL MVP votings behind New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge after the latter's historic 62 home run season.

His incredible numbers during those three years are a testament to his efficiency as a two-way star. Unless there is a drastic falloff this season, Shohei Ohtani is not only going to be an MVP contender for a fifth consecutive season but also be a weapon from the mound, significantly increasing the Dodgers' chances of winning the World Series.

Shohei Ohtani resumes bullpen sessions, resumes throwing splitters

While Shohei Ohtani will return to pitching this season, the Dodgers are not taking any risk of rising back the reigning NL MVP. Ohtani resumed his pitching workouts this month and said his bullpens are going well.

“I think the bullpens are going well,” Ohtani said. “I think I’m in a really good place feel-wise.”

According to reports, the Japanese star started throwing his splitter in his recent bullpens after only throwing fastballs in his previous sessions. The Dodgers are reportedly keeping him on a seven-day pitching program and will utilize the same when he joins the starting rotation later this year.

The Dodgers are expected to rely on a six-man rotation when Shohei Ohtani returns to the mound. Blake Snell, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow, Roki Sasaki, and Clayton Kershaw are likely going to be part of the rotation.

