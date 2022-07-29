"How in the world did he walk away from that?" "Bro is made of steel" - Miami Marlins pitcher Daniel Castano takes line drive to head in scary moment, MLB Twitter expresses concern

Frightening incidents in the MLB world are few and far in between. Unfortunately, Miami Marlins starter Daniel Castano was involved in one today. The left-hander took a line drive straight to his head in the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds.

Reds third baseman Donovan Solano’s 104 mph line drive struck Castano directly in the head. You could hear the gasps around the stadium as Castano went down.

The ball stayed in the air long enough for Joey Wendle to make the catch. Solano was visibly shaken by the incident and went to check on Castano.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Marlins pitcher Daniel Castano took a line drive to the head that was caught at third base for the out



He was alert and able to walk off the field on his own power Marlins pitcher Daniel Castano took a line drive to the head that was caught at third base for the outHe was alert and able to walk off the field on his own power https://t.co/n911w3QfHH

"Marlins pitcher Daniel Castano took a line drive to the head that was caught at third base for the out. He was alert and able to walk off the field on his own power." - Jomboy Media

Marlins trainers immediately rushed to the field, as did Reds trainer Tomas Vera. Castano chatted with the trainers for about a minute while he was down.

He received a standing ovation from the crowd as he stood up. Castano was able to walk out by himself, which provided an immense sense of relief to everyone watching.

MLB fans on Twitter expressed serious concern for Miami Marlins pitcher Daniel Castano

Castano remained on the ground for quite a while before he was able to stand up. There were no signs of bleeding and Castano’s overall cognitive abilities appeared normal. Naturally, MLB fans watching from across the globe were left frightened and concerned.

Buck Naked @PistolPete2007 @JomboyMedia How in the world did he walk away from that? @JomboyMedia How in the world did he walk away from that?

Ryan🇺🇸 @Ryanw343 @JomboyMedia Bro is made of steel how can you walk after that @JomboyMedia Bro is made of steel how can you walk after that

Tucker Seal @Tseal14 @JomboyMedia I was watching this and on my phone and just heard the pop but it wasn’t from the bat…seems like where it hit on his hat helped keep it from being worse tho @JomboyMedia I was watching this and on my phone and just heard the pop but it wasn’t from the bat…seems like where it hit on his hat helped keep it from being worse tho

Castano wasn’t able to finish his outing today and is due to undergo medical scans to assess the injury. Whether he requires a stint on the IL will be determined by those test results.

Brian @hauntedstansion @JomboyMedia Warrior. But, I hope they still do follow-up CT. You never know with the brain. @JomboyMedia Warrior. But, I hope they still do follow-up CT. You never know with the brain.

Pednpsy13 @Pednpsy13 @JomboyMedia @RexChapman This is a head injury that should not be minimized. @JomboyMedia @RexChapman This is a head injury that should not be minimized.

Castano was called up by the Miami Marlins prior to today’s game and was making his 17th major league start. Before his day prematurely ended, Castano allowed a run on two hits and no walks with no strikeouts in two-thirds of an inning.

Even if Castano’s scans come back clear and an IL spell isn’t deemed necessary, he is not guaranteed another turn. Starter Jesus Luzardo is expected to return next week.

At the time of writing, the Reds were leading the Marlins 5-4 in the top seventh.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far