"How are the Yankees not first or second?" - Fans take issue with latest MLB power rankings

The MLB season is now well underway, and the New York Yankees have been tearing the cover off the ball. They have become the early headline with their rampant offense, thanks in large part to their new bats.

Ad

The Bronx Bombers have hit 15 home runs so far this season, leading the rest of the teams. However, Bleacher Report does not have them at the top of their power rankings list.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Instead, they view the Los Angeles Dodgers as the supreme team in the sport, followed by the San Diego Padres. The Bronx Bombers come in at three, which did not sit right with many fans.

Fans believe that with the offense the Yanks have shown, they should easily be ranked first or second. However, the Dodgers and Padres have a few more wins than the Yanks.

"Um how are the Yankees not 1st or 2nd?" one fan posted.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"The Torpedo Era Yankees not at least in the 2 spot is criminal" said another.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Never rank again" said another.

Fans are certainly taking issue with this list. However, it is not just the Yanks they are frustrated about, there are other teams that fans feel have been misranked.

"Mets snubbed. It's been 3 games" said another.

"The Mariners should not be in the top 10 lol" said another.

"These things are always so inaccurate" said another.

Some fans feel the New York Mets have been snubbed, and the Seattle Mariners should not be on the list. All in all, they do not agree with how this list has turned out.

Ad

The Yankees have been impressive while missing key components

New York Yankees - Gerrit Cole (Photo via IMAGN)

The Yankees came into the new season with some worry. They no longer had Juan Soto in their lineup, and a few players came into camp with some lingering injuries.

Ad

Giancarlo Stanton was one of the biggest players who came into camp with an injury. He is dealing with tendinitis in both of his elbows and has yet to make his 2025 debut.

Last month, they also learned that their ace Gerrit Cole would be done for the year. He underwent Tommy John surgery after feeling discomfort in his right elbow at camp.

Despite missing two key pieces, the Yanks have not faltered. They have put their best foot forward this season, dismantling the Milwaukee Brewers in their three-game series.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback