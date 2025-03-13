"Huge opportunity for Luisangel Acuna to take this job & run" - Fans react as Mets' Jeff McNeil set to miss opener with injury

The New York Mets have come into the new year with a lot of hype but will start the 2025 season short-handed. While dealing with injuries to their pitching staff, they will also be without Jeff McNeil for Opening Day.

The slugger is dealing with a strained right oblique. Manager Carlos Mednoza came out on Thursday and stated that McNeil would be shut down for seven to ten days.

That is not great news, but it does open up some room for young players to take advantage. One of these players that could take advantage of this situation is Luisangel Acuna.

Luisangel is the younger brother of Atlanta Braves superstar Ronald Acuna Jr. He is now in line to get the starting nod at second base on Opening Day.

"Huge, massive, enormous opporunity for Luisangel Acuna to take this job and run with it" one fan posted.

"Acuna time!" said another.

"Baty and Acuna your time is here to step up" said another.

Mets fans are instantly pointing to Acuna, who they have been excited about since 2023. He came over via a trade with the Texas Rangers in exchange for Max Scherzer.

"Back to 0 days since a New York player got hurt" said another.

"Why is everyone made of glass" said another.

"I need to meet the Mets medical staff one day" said another.

Other fans are starting to worry as these injuries have piled up. This is not the time to deal with this, as Opening Day is right around the corner.

The Mets have players to fill the hole with Jeff McNeil injured

New York Mets - Carlos Mendoza (Photo via IMAGN)

While Jeff McNeil's injury is not one the Mets wanted to deal with, they have the tools to do so. As mentioned earlier, most fans have instantly pointed to Luisangel Acuna.

However, he is not the only one who could take over second base. While he is a third baseman, Brett Baty could also slide over to second and help out the club.

Ronny Mauricio could have been a player to look out for here, but he has yet to play a game this spring. He is coming off a year where he tore his ACL, and with his lack of playing time, that seems like a stretch. The club could also turn to non-roster invitees like Donovan Walton or Luis De Los Santos as a last-ditch effort.

