“Hunter Greene getting tattooed and the Reds are watching him burn” - MLB Twitter reacts after the Dodgers school Cincinnati Reds rookie Hunter Greene with 8 hits and 5 runs in just 3 innings

The Los Angeles Dodgers are very good. Simply put, the Cincinnati Reds are not. Starting pitcher Hunter Greene has given Reds fans reason to hope that their fortune may change in the near future.

While some of his statistics haven't been pretty this year, Greene has shown more promise than most pitchers in their rookie seasons. He already recieved Tommy John surgery a couple of years ago, and his pitches often reach triple digits in speed and velocity.

His strikeout rates are off the charts. Combining a sizzling fastball with a deceptive slider, Greene has racked up an 11.8 strikeouts-per-nine-innings rate over 13 starts this season. Including his three punch-outs today against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Greene has a total of 88 strikeouts over 70 innings this season.

His weakness lies in his tendency to allow hard contact and plenty of earned runs. Pitching against the Dodgers today, Greene allowed nine hits and six earned runs over five innings. His ERA heading into the game was already an inflated 5.26.

It didn't help that he was facing one of the most stacked lineups in baseball, but this has become a trend for Greene. He allowed five runs against the lowly Chicago Cubs back on May 26 and eight against the Milwaukee Brewers on May 5.

DuccTaped (Mhar) @DuccTaped Hunter Greene getting tattooed and the Reds are watching him burn… evil Hunter Greene getting tattooed and the Reds are watching him burn… evil

This fan thinks the Cincinnati Reds management wasn't doing Greene any favors today by leaving him in the game so long.

Cincinnati Reds starter Starting pitcher Hunter Greene allowed six runs to the Los Angeles Dodgers this afternoon.

This fan thinks Greene's biggest problem is his inaccurate fastball location. Too often, he leaves it over the middle of the plate.

fdj @LC75df Hunter Greene's fastball location is the single biggest problem in all of his bad starts, and some of the good ones. His wildness is too often in the middle of the plate. #Reds Hunter Greene's fastball location is the single biggest problem in all of his bad starts, and some of the good ones. His wildness is too often in the middle of the plate. #Reds

This user thinks the Los Angeles Dodgers will grab Greene a few years down the road. He's got the potential to be a future ace. He just needs time and patience right now.

Brian? @RunTheJules Hunter Greene will be an elite reclamation project for the Dodgers sooner than later Hunter Greene will be an elite reclamation project for the Dodgers sooner than later

This fan thinks everyone will regret trash-talking Hunter Greene a couple of years down the road.

Geoff @Lewisgem1150 Your takes on Hunter Greene are going to look really dumb in a couple of years Your takes on Hunter Greene are going to look really dumb in a couple of years

This user is the opposite. They will never trust Greene again.

Brendan Tuma @toomuchtuma Hunter Greene is going to break me this year and I'm hereby banning myself from tweeting anything too positive after his next good start.



I had already labeled him impossible to trust, he pulled me back in, and now I need to show restraint. Hunter Greene is going to break me this year and I'm hereby banning myself from tweeting anything too positive after his next good start.I had already labeled him impossible to trust, he pulled me back in, and now I need to show restraint.

This fan thinks the Cincinnati Reds need to put a limit on Greene's velocity. He could blow his arm out if he keeps throwing 100+ MPH fastballs this often.

Mario @DeGenZGZ Also, this is really bad from Hunter Greene. An adjustment needs to be made or the Reds are gonna waste his arm talent. Also, this is really bad from Hunter Greene. An adjustment needs to be made or the Reds are gonna waste his arm talent. https://t.co/pbrkdQDOk3

This user thinks Greene's fastball is "generationally terrible." It probably won't be next season.

Aiden @Phillies2Hell Hunter Greene's fastball is generationally terrible lmfao Hunter Greene's fastball is generationally terrible lmfao

At the time of writing, the Reds trail the Dodgers 5-8 in the seventh inning.

