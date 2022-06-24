“Hunter Greene getting tattooed and the Reds are watching him burn” - MLB Twitter reacts after the Dodgers school Cincinnati Reds rookie Hunter Greene with 8 hits and 5 runs in just 3 innings

The Los Angeles Dodgers are very good. Simply put, the Cincinnati Reds are not. Starting pitcher Hunter Greene has given Reds fans reason to hope that their fortune may change in the near future.
While some of his statistics haven't been pretty this year, Greene has shown more promise than most pitchers in their rookie seasons. He already recieved Tommy John surgery a couple of years ago, and his pitches often reach triple digits in speed and velocity.
His strikeout rates are off the charts. Combining a sizzling fastball with a deceptive slider, Greene has racked up an 11.8 strikeouts-per-nine-innings rate over 13 starts this season. Including his three punch-outs today against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Greene has a total of 88 strikeouts over 70 innings this season.
His weakness lies in his tendency to allow hard contact and plenty of earned runs. Pitching against the Dodgers today, Greene allowed nine hits and six earned runs over five innings. His ERA heading into the game was already an inflated 5.26.
It didn't help that he was facing one of the most stacked lineups in baseball, but this has become a trend for Greene. He allowed five runs against the lowly Chicago Cubs back on May 26 and eight against the Milwaukee Brewers on May 5.
Twitter was all over his start today.
This fan thinks the Cincinnati Reds management wasn't doing Greene any favors today by leaving him in the game so long.
Los Angeles Dodgers blow up Cincinnati Reds rookie Hunter Greene this afternoon
This fan thinks Greene's biggest problem is his inaccurate fastball location. Too often, he leaves it over the middle of the plate.
This user thinks the Los Angeles Dodgers will grab Greene a few years down the road. He's got the potential to be a future ace. He just needs time and patience right now.
This fan thinks everyone will regret trash-talking Hunter Greene a couple of years down the road.
This user is the opposite. They will never trust Greene again.
This fan thinks the Cincinnati Reds need to put a limit on Greene's velocity. He could blow his arm out if he keeps throwing 100+ MPH fastballs this often.
This user thinks Greene's fastball is "generationally terrible." It probably won't be next season.
At the time of writing, the Reds trail the Dodgers 5-8 in the seventh inning.