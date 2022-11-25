Outfielder Hunter Renfroe was traded by the Milwaukee Brewers to the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday for three pitchers. Both teams have made the trade public.

Renfroe, 30, is coming off one of the best seasons of his career. He slashed .255/.315/.492 (126 OPS+) and hit 29 home runs with 72 RBIs in 125 games. That followed his career-best season with the Boston Red Sox in 2021.

Hunter Renfroe has hit 25 or more home runs in five of his seven MLB seasons. He has also eclipsed 30 home runs twice in his career. Renfroe is in the prime of his career and is the perfect acqusition to solidify the Angels outfield.

Hunter Renfroe is set to become a free agent following the 2023 season. He is arbitration-eligible this winter. He joins a star studded Angels outfield, which includes the likes of Mike Trout and Taylor Ward. Jo Adell and Micky Moniakth provide solid outfield depth off the bench. Renfroe is in line for a nice raise since joining the Halos.

"Hunter Renfroe brings a little sock to the lineup, and brings us depth" - Phil Nevin

What did the Brewers get in return of Hunter Renfroe

The Brewers acquired three players in the Renfroe trade. They are: left-handed minor leaguer Adam Seminaris, right-hander Janson Junk, and reliever Elvis Peguero. The move provides the Brewers with additional pitching depth in their organization. It also opens a spot for one of the Brewers' MLB ready outfield prospects. They have the flexibility to add to their outfield through free agency or a trade.

Junk is a 26-year-old reliever who posted a 6.48 ERA in 8.1 innings pitched for the Angels in 2022. Peguero, 25, finished 2022 with a 6.75 ERA and 1.62 WHIP in 17.1 innings.

Seminaris is a 24-year old pitching prospect from the Angels farm system. He made strides in 2022, advancing from High-A to Triple-A. The left-hander made nine starts for the Triple-A Salt Lake Bees, posting a 2-5 record and a 5.24 ERA.

Who wins in this four-player deal?

Well, honestly put, I think both sides can draw some positives out of this trade. The Angels were looking for ways to improve their major league roster and add a solid power bat to their outfield. They managed to fulfill both of those goals with the acquisition of Hunter Renfroe.

For the Brewers, this trade saved them some money in the short term and helped boost their organizational pitching depth. They now have the flexibility to acquire a position player that better fits their roster.

