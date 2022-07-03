"I would 1000% been thrown out after this ump nonsense" "Poor situational awareness" - Baseball fans react to bizarre base running play in Atlanta Braves game

The Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds played the second game of a three-game weekend series this afternoon at Great American Ball Park. During the game, perhaps one of the most bizarre plays you will ever see took place.

The Atlanta Braves had the bases loaded with nobody out and Orlando Arcia was at the plate. Reds pitcher Trevor Mahle appeared to have walked Arcia on a 3-1 count, but the Reds appealed, and the umpire said he went around.

This caused the Braves players to have to scramble back to their bases. It was too late for Adam Duvall to get back, though. Duvall was promptly tagged out at first base in one of the wildest plays you will ever see.

Cincinnati Reds @Reds Sooooooo yeahhhhhh this happened ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Sooooooo yeahhhhhh this happened ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ https://t.co/XbH1nyA0EB

The call seemed to be an obvious ball. Arcia did not even come close to attempting to swing on the pitch. It is hard to believe the umpire called it a swing.

Despite the questionable appeal decision, Adam Duvall should have been more aware of the situation. It was not the smartest decision to go that far off the base without a call on the play.

This is a fluke play that we will likely not see again for a long time. As a base runner, it is extremely important to be aware of the call on the field.

Atlanta Braves red-hot since start of June

Austin Riley of the Atlanta Braves rounds the bases after a towering home run against the Cincinnati Reds.

The Braves have turned their season around since the beginning of June. On June 1, the Braves had a record of 23-27. Since that point, the Braves have gone 22-6 and now have a record of 45-33.

The team has also erased a double-digit deficit in the National League East. Entering play today, the Braves are just 3.5 games behind the New York Mets in the standings. Last year's World Series champions look to be getting back into form.

The season seems eerily familiar to the Braves' 2021 season. Last year, the team struggled for much of the first half before getting red-hot at the end of the season. The Braves are peaking at the right time, and this is exactly what you want to do entering the dog days of summer.

