"I am addicted to the playoffs" - Veteran slugger J.D. Martinez vows to fuel Mets' October dreams following $16 million signing

J.D. Martinez is obsessed with playing in the playoffs. After signing with the New York Mets, the veteran outfielder hopes to make another postseason run in 2024.

"I'm addicted to the playoffs. I've been there multiple times...once you get a taste of that, it's kind of addicting," said JD Martinez in an interview with SNY Mets.

This is hardly surprising given the player's previous playoff success. He has appeared in three World Series, two with the Houston Astros and one with the Boston Red Sox. The atmosphere of October baseball is something he thrives in.

In 2023 the Mets had a disappointing season. Adding a player like, Martinez gives a new hope to them. He, Pete Alonso, and other young players like Francisco Alvarez and Brett Baty would make the team more powerful.

“For me, I know I don’t have too many years left in this game. You know I’m getting 36 now. I want to give myself the best chance of winning,” said Martinez to SNY Mets.

Martinez, who is 36 years old now, knows he does not have a lot of time left to add another ring to his name. He wants to give his full time to the Mets. Till now he has been an All-Star six times and has also won three Silver Slugger Awards. He also became a World Series Champion in 2018.

J.D. Martinez's statement about the playoffs shows what kind of mindset the team should have to win in October. The players need to stick to what they say and make it possible.

J.D. Martinez to start in Minor League first

J.D Martinez will take some practice sessions while being in the Minor League first. He did not participate in spring training; therefore the Mets want him to regain his hitting form before joining the major league squad.

According to a tweet by SNY Mets, Martinez has given the Mets advance consent to play in the minor league.

This minor league warm-up should be brief since Martinez is expected to be ready when the Mets meet their rivals, the Atlanta Braves.

