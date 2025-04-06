"I was on anti-depressant when I was six years old" - Lance Lynn's wife Dymin opens up about undiagnosed mental health battles since childhood

Former Cardinals pitcher Lance Lynn and his wife, Dymin, host a podcast where they cover many controversial or personal topics outside of Major League Baseball. It's becoming more common for professional athletes to discuss personal life on a podcast, but the "Dymin in the Rough" podcast is a bit different.

Ad

On the most recent episode of the podcast, Lance and Dymin got into the topic of mental health, and Dymin shared some very personal information. She discussed her own personal mental health battle and being medicated from a very early age.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"What people do not know is that throughout, like since second grade, I've had trichotillomania," Dymin Lynn said. She added, "They called it back then, like an OCD thing. So technically back in the day, I was diagnozed with like, OCD."

Dymin is using that information as a way to inform her viewers that it's not a major issue to have been diagnosed with a mental health disorder. She checks in with Lance throughout the conversation to see if he is comfortable moving on, to which he affirms that he is.

Ad

She then goes on to describe how that initial diagnosis made sense based on what she was feeling in school.

"So now if we're putting all the pieces together, I can't focus in school, I'm getting very overstimulated by the information that is given to me. So my response to that would be to pull my hair out.

Lance Lynn announces MLB retirement on podcast with wife Dymin

Lance Lynn stayed active during the offseason, hoping to secure a free-agent deal with an MLB team. While he engaged in talks with several teams, he ultimately couldn't reach an agreement that suited both him and his family.

Ad

At the start of the 2025 MLB season, Lance announced on the "Dymin in the Rough" podcast that he was retiring. This was clearly a planned announcement as the longtime MLB veteran was comfortable in making the decision.

"Baseball season is upon us and I'm right here on the couch. That is where I'm going to stay, so there's the update. I'm officially retiring from baseball right here, right now. There might be something fun around the corner, upcoming weekend, so stay tuned. But for Major League Baseball, I am done pitching."

Ad

Lance Lynn spent his best years with the St. Louis Cardinals, and that is where he finished his career as well. He will now get to enjoy more time with his wife and work on their podcast.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ryan Burks Ryan Burks is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience in the field, writing for publications such as Knup Sports. Ryan graduated from Elmhurst College in 2009 with a degree in Communications.



Ryan is a huge Chicago Cubs fan and enjoys their storied history and traditions. His favorite sporting moment was when the Cubs won the 2016 World Series, breaking a championship drought that dated back to 1908.



His favorite player was Ken Griffey Jr., as Ryan grew up during his prime and he was the coolest player in league history. Greg Maddux also deserves a mention, as he was truly amazing on the mound.



When not working or watching sports, Ryan coaches basketball and baseball, loves fishing, and spends time with his family. Know More