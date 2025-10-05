"I was in the bathroom" - Tyler Glasnow gets candid about the hilarious spot that had him racing to Dodgers bullpen

The LA Dodgers are stacked with pitching options, leading to the likes of starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow coming out to pitch in relief. The moment happened in Saturday's NLDS Game 1 against the Philadelphia Phillies and the right-hander was not expecting.After Ohtani finished his six innings on the mound, it was time for the Dodgers to hand the ball to relief options after Teoscar Hernandez's clutch three-run home run in the top of the seventh inning. Manager Dave Roberts decided to bring in Glasnow, who was in a bathroom when the call came. Glasnow recalled the hilarious situation in the postgame interview.“I was in the bathroom, and that phone rang, and they yelled my name. I was like, ‘Alright, here we go,’ and I ran up and warmed up. It definitely felt weird but fun -- like adrenaline,&quot; Glasnow said. &quot;You kind of have more things going, not as much effort to get the same stuff, I guess. I warmed up, Teo hit that homer, that was great. Went out there, threw, felt good.”Before NLDS Game 1, Roberts revealed that Glasnow could start Game 4 and be available in the bullpen for Game 1.Tyler Glasnow's relief appearance saved by Alex VesiaIt's not easy for the starting pitchers to come out of the pen and get their pitch working without a proper pre-game warm-up. But that was the situation Glasnow was dealt to and he did well.Glasnow delivered a scoreless seventh. He ran into trouble in the 8th inning, loading the bases with two outs before exiting. Alex Vesia relieved Glasnow with two outs and the bases loaded. The lefty retired Edmundo Sosa on a flyout to preserve the 5-3 lead.In the ninth, Roki Sasaki came in to close the game against the Phillies, who couldn't manufacture a single run apart from the three-run second inning.Earlier, Shohei Ohtani pitched a quality outing where he finished with seven strikeouts in the sixth inning. He gave up three runs, but apart from that, he was basically unhittable. On offense, the Hernandezs (Teoscar and Kike) drove in all the runs for the visitors who won crucial Game 1.