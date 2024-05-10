"I am a belieber" - Jackson Holliday's wife Chloe shares her excitement on model Hailey Bieber announcing pregnancy with pop star Justin Bieber

Jackson Holliday's wife, Chloe, apart from supporting her husband through his still-nascent baseball career, is a huge Justin Bieber fan. Her love for the pop star and his wife, Hailey Bieber, was on full display when the duo announced their pregnancy on Thursday.

Holliday's wife posted a story on her Instagram account voicing her excitement at the announcement that Hailey and Justin Bieber were expecting their first child together. The caption on the story read:

"I am a belieber and am so happy rn"

Take a look at the screenshot of the story here:

Screenshot from Chloe Holliday's story on Instagram

While popstar Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber are on the verge of starting a new chapter in their lives, Chloe and Jackson Holliday had to deal with a topsy-turvy start to Jackson's big league career. He got demoted after starting 10 games this season with the Baltimore Orioles.

Jackson Holliday managed only two hits, drove in one run, scored five and struck out a total of 18 times in 34 at-bats for the Orioles in ten games. His maiden short stint in the big league finished with .059 batting average, with .170 OPS, zero home runs, and one RBI.

Chloe had earlier shared warm moments from Jackson Holliday's MiLB game

Chloe Holliday has been the biggest support for her husband since the duo tied the knot in January 2024. 20-year-old top Orioles prospect Jackson Holliday had a tough few weeks in the big leagues before he was sent on assignment to the minor leagues.

Chloe was recently observed in the stands, cheering Jackson on as he played in the minor leagues soon after his demotion from the Orioles roster. She shared some fan moments alongside their dog, Coconut, while sitting in the stands and cheering Jackson play for the Norfolk Tides, the triple-A affiliates of the Baltimore Orioles.

The loyal Birds' fans had also previously voiced their support for Jackson after his struggles in the MLB, as even Orioles manager Brandon Hyde backed Holliday to turn up big for the ballclub someday soon.

