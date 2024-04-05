In Photos: Jackson Holliday's wife Chloé shares adorable snaps of their dog's first ball game

Jackson Holliday is having a great 2024 and while he has been reassigned to the minors by the Baltimore Orioles, everything is on track for the youngster. Holliday got married in January, and his wife, Chloé, took to her IG stories to share some photos of them and their dog, Coconut, at a Triple-A Norfolk ball game.

She captioned the post:

"Coconut's first of many bark in the parks!"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Chloé Holliday's IG Stories

Chloé Holliday's IG Stories

Though he has been reassigned to the minors, the future certainly looks bright for Holliday, who will be looking to break into the MLB as soon as possible.

Why was Jackson Holliday reassigned to the minors?

The decision to reassign Jackson Holliday, the No. 1 pick of the 2022 MLB draft, came as a surprise to some, but the Orioles have a plan for the developing star.

Orioles general manager Mike Elias spoke to the press when the decision was made on Mar. 22:

“This is about an organization that prides itself on developing elite talents, putting a player in the best position for his own long-term success and for the short- and long-term success of the team and the roster that he’s on,” Elias said.

“This is a 20-year-old that has played 18 games in Triple-A and is also in a position change and has not faced or had the opportunity to produce a ton against upper-level Minor League left-handed pitching in particular. ... This is where we’ve landed for now.”

Elias continued, explaining how they believe Jackson Holliday could be one of the MLB's top talents, and that the decision was to ensure he reaches his full potential:

“He’s very, very close. He’s very ahead of schedule. He’s done remarkably well. We couldn’t be more excited about his future. But you’re talking about the development of a player who has the opportunity to be one of the better, if not best, players in the league.”

The Orioles are 4-2 and face the 6-1 Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday. With this being a big season for the franchise, which hopes to make some postseason noise, it will be interesting to see if they call Holliday up at some point in the near future.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.