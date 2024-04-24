"I believe he is going to get more money than Ohtani” - MLB insider believes Juan Soto could break contract record after Yankees stint 

Superstar slugger Juan Soto has made an electric start to his New York Yankees career in the early days of the MLB season, and one insider believes that he could fetch a bigger contract than Shohei Ohtani this winter.

The Yankees acquired the highly-rated outfielder from the San Diego Padres in the offseason with only a year remaining on his contract. While Soto still has to decide if he wants to remain in NY, if he does stay, MLB insider Ken Rosenthal believes that he could surpass Ohtani's contract record.

"I believe he is going to get more money than Ohtani...I believe he is going to beat his present day value," Rosenthal said.

Juan Soto started his major league career with the Washington Nationals in 2018 after originally signing as an international free agent back in 2015. After impressing in the minors for the organization, he broke into the majors in style and immediately made an impact. In his second season, he helped the Nationals to the World Series title, cementing his reputation as an elite player.

After five seasons with the Nationals, Soto was traded to the Padres in 2022 and went on to stay for another season. However, with one year left on his contract and unwilling to sign a new one with the club, the Yankees managed to acquire him during the offseason.

It remains to be seen how their season turns out as it will likely be a major factor in whether the outfielder decides to sign with the New York club. With the start that he has made this season, the Yankees will undoubtedly be looking to sign him up long-term, and The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal believes that they will have to pay a handsome fee. It remains to be seen whether the amount will eclipse the record set by Shohei Ohtani and the LA Dodgers.

Yankees announcer warns fans that they are pushing Juan Soto away

There is no doubt that Juan Soto's future with the New York Yankees will remain a topic of conversation throughout the year. Notably, Bronx announcer Michael Kay has warned NY fans that they may be pushing Soto away before he even decides his future:

“You’re trying to seduce Juan Soto to stay, and then he sees his own fan base turning on the Yankee captain who broke the American League home run record two years ago," Kay said.

This was said in response to a section of fans who recently booed Aaron Judge for his early-season slump. While it may not be the only factor, a team's fans can undoubtedly have a huge effect on the players, including Soto's decision to stay with the Yankees beyond this season.

