"I believe the Major League Bseball players are being taught the wrong thing" - Former Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez busts the myth around "launch angles" in baseball

New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez showed his fans how to hit a homer and dispelled the baseball myth about launch angles. The former baseball player guarantees that "you'll never be out of a job" if you use his straightforward method. Please take notes.

A-Rod explained the difference between a launch angle and a line-to-line approach.

“Forget launch angle and remember the line-to-line consistent hitting and controlling the strike zone. So, I believe the Major League baseball players are being taught the wrong thing with launch angles.”

This is what A-Rod uploaded for his social media followers.

"How to hit homers? Forget about launch angle. Yeah, that’s right. Link in bio." - Alex Rodriguez

The few baseball greats who swing by the launch angle are also discussed in A-Rod’s video. MLB icons like Pete Rose, Derek Jeter, and Ted Williams have had remarkable success with this strategy.

“So if you’re a young man out there or a young girl playing baseball or softball, hit the ball hard line to line—you’ll never be out of a job,” Rodriguez added.

Watch the complete video here:

Alex Rodriguez ended his career with 696 home runs

Alex Rodriguez News Conference

By the time A-Rod retired in 2016, he had been selected for 14 All-Star Games, won three American League MVP awards and ten Silver Slugger Awards. He also won the World Series in 2009 while playing for the New York Yankees. He played 22 seasons in the MLB.

Rodriguez is one of 30 players in MLB history to reach 3,000 hits, and he is fourth all-time in home runs with 696.

Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees

He recently joked on social media about making a comeback to the MLB.

Alex Rodriguez @AROD 🤔 #RaceTo700 You tell me ... should I make a comeback? You tell me ... should I make a comeback? 😂🤔 #RaceTo700 https://t.co/0GTfApOjGR

“You tell me ... should I make a comeback?#RaceTo700” – Alex Rodriguez

Rodriguez was one of the most productive players in league history. Following his retirement, he has remained productive. A-Rod has kept himself busy by working as a broadcaster for FS1, making appearances on "Shark Tank," and making contributions to ESPN's "Sunday Night Baseball."

Rodriguez is the CEO of AROD Corp., and he's a part-owner of the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves.

A-Rod is currently dating fitness model Kathryne Padgett. He is often spotted with her publicly – sometimes at a baseball game and sometimes on vacations.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Windy Goodloe