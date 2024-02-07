"I was building up the moment for me" - When Alex Rodriguez got disappointed after Trevor Bauer didn't select him as his favorite hitter

When Trevor Bauer was with the Cleveland Guardians in April 2019, Alex Rodriguez invited him on his YouTube channel. The 14-time All-Star was continuing his segment called "Coffee W/ AROD," a series where he sat down with players, asking them personal questions.

The pair chatted about everything from his favorite stadiums to playing in the age-old question: cats or dogs? The questions were quick-hitting, allowing Rodriguez to ask a lot.

The video took a turn when Rodriguez asked Bauer who his favorite hitter was growing up. While A-Rod hoped for a certain answer, he was saddened to hear Bauer's answer.

"I was building up the moment for me," said Alex Rodriguez.

Rodriguez was disappointed when he heard Trevor Bauer say Chipper Jones was his favorite hitter growing up. Bauer said this was because he was a huge Atlanta Braves fan growing up.

Jones is a likely answer for many baseball fans. He enjoyed a fantastic 19-season career with Atlanta, hitting .303/.401/.529 with 468 home runs and 1623 RBIs. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018.

Alex Rodriguez was impressed by Trevor Bauer's most influential teammate

While most of Alex Rodriguez's questions could be answered with a short response, that was not the case when he asked about Trevor Bauer's most influential teammate.

Bauer recalled J.J. Putz being a big help to him early into his career, coming up with the Diamondbacks. He credits him for being one of the guys to come up to him as a new player and helping him get accustomed to the big leagues.

"He said "Hey if you need anything, I know you're new, come ask me and let me be a resource for you,'" said Bauer.

Bauer channeled that energy and did the same for other young guys he saw coming up.

"That's something that I try to do for the young kids coming up now, because it was tough learning a new routine and everything" said Bauer.

Nothing is quite as scary as being put into a position you have never been in before. It is great to hear veterans helping out the young guys early into their careers because it only helps the game.

Bauer is seeking to return to the league following a season in Japan. His agents have talked to multiple teams, but nothing has progressed with Spring Training right around the corner.

