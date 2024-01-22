Gabe Kapler of the Miami Marlins posted a video on social media where he gave some walking advice. The video was shared on X by Talkin' Baseball with the caption "Wise words from Gabe Kapler," but the reactions from baseball fans did not go as expected.

Comments were poured in as the Marlins assistant general manager was trolled for his advice. Kapler is seen walking in the video, advising people to walk faster and probably take an Uber for short distances.

While he might have had a good intention with the advice, it backfired for posting stuff that didn't make sense. One fan said that he saw why the San Francisco Giants fired him, tweeting:

"Yeah I can see why the Giants canned him lmao"

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

"I know content is tough during the offseason. But this is rough," another user wrote.

"You mean to tell me if you walk faster you will make it to your destination faster? wow," one fan wrote.

"I think all Giants fans can universally agree it was Posey, Longo, and Belt who were the masterminds behind the 2021 season," wrote one fan "X".

More about Gabe Kapler

Joining the Marlins as an assistant GM has been one of the best turning points for Gabe Kapler. Working with the Giants did not end well, especially considering the fact that he was fired.

Despite his ups and downs, he led San Francisco to a franchise record 107 wins in 2021. He also received the title of the 2021 National League Manager of the Year.

Although the Giants renewed their contract until 2024, Kapler's exit came as a surprise. The Miami Marlins are happy with their recruit, and Kapler has proved himself in the past, but social media can turn into a storm of negative comments if not done right.

