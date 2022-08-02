“I can’t believe this is actually happening” "What an awful trade from the Nats perspective” - MLB Twitter reacts to blockbuster trade sending Juan Soto to San Diego Padres

It's official! MLB superstar Juan Soto has found his new home, having been traded alongside Josh Bell in a blockbuster deal to the San Diego Padres. The Padres now have one of the best young players in the game.

MLB insider Jon Morosi was the first to report the breaking news.

"Sources: #Padres and #Nationals have agreed in principle on a Juan Soto trade, with Josh Bell also going to San Diego. @MLB @MLBNetwork" - Jon Morosi

The deal comes after the Padres acquired All-Star closer Josh Hader. It's safe to say that San Diego is going for it all in 2022. It's an historic day in Padres history, to say the least.

Jeff Passan was the first to report the details of the massive deal. One MLB player that many are specualting to be a part of the deal is Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan The package going back to Washington for Juan Soto and Josh Bell, sources tell ESPN:



- LHP MacKenzie Gore

- OF Robert Hassell III

- SS C.J. Abrams

- OF James Wood

- RHP Jarlin Susana

- one more major league player



Many fans across baseball reacted to the breaking news. Here's a look at some of the best reactions from the blockbuster trade.

Some fans can truly not believe that this trade happened.

Many Washington Nationals fans are not pleased with the trade of the young superstar outfielder.

It truly is incredible that a deal like this is happening.

What a day in San Diego sports history! Acquiring a generational talent like Soto is a franchise changer and could lead to the first title in Padres history.

MLB Trade Deadline: Juan Soto on the San Diego Padres, what it means going forward

Juan Soto during a St. Louis Cardinals v Washington Nationals game

The Padres now have one of the best rosters in baseball after making two significant trades that brought three All-Star players to the team.

Yesterday, the team acquired All-Star closer Josh Hader from the Milwaukee Brewers, and today they acquired Juan Soto and Josh Bell.

Soto and Bell will now be in a lineup featuring stars Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. It is safe to say the Padres now have one of the deepest lineups in baseball.

The biggest question going forward is, will this lineup be good enough to top their nemesis, the Los Angeles Dodgers? Only time will tell. It will certainly be an exciting playoff race as we enter the month of August.

