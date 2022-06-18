“I can’t call myself a longtime Warriors fan but WOW” - San Francisco Giants veteran Evan Longoria shows Steph Curry and Klay Thompson some love on Instagram after Golden State Warriors win NBA Finals

Evan Longoria has been on the San Francisco Giants since 2018, but in a recent Instagram post, he admitted that he hadn't been a Golden State fan for very long. In his mind, five years probably isn't very long for hardcore fans.

However, Longoria is still a good enough fan of the NBA team to congratulate them on winning yet another championship. Yesterday, the Giants third baseman took to Instagram to post a congratulatory story.

"Congrats to the whole squad," said Longoria. "I can't call myself a longtime Warriors fan but just WOW. Steph, Klay, Dray, Andre ... man, way to lead. Incredible run and what a DYNASTY."

Longoria concluded the post by congratulating Warriors head coach Steve Kerr.

"Hats off to Steve Kerr," he wrote.

San Francisco Giants veteran Evan Longoria finds time to catch up with the NBA

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry has now won four NBA Championships.

Evan Longoria hasn't played much this year for the San Francisco Giants. He's only had 80 at bats so far, in which time he's put together a .224 batting average with five home runs and 12 RBIs.

Those statistics aren't too shabby for a 36-year-old whose career has clearly been declining for several years.

Longoria knows he's on his way out, but why should he care? The three-time All-Star has put together a respectable career over the past 15 years with 322 home runs and 1,101 RBIs.

mlb shitpost bot @mlbshitpostbot If I was the GM of the St. Louis Cardinals for a day, I would trade for Evan Longoria. If I was the GM of the St. Louis Cardinals for a day, I would trade for Evan Longoria.

"If I was the GM of the St. Louis Cardinals for a day, I would trade for Evan Longoria." - @mlb s**tpost bot

Now, he's finding extra time to catch up with the NBA. In his Instagram post, the third baseman listed the names of four Golden State Warriors players: Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala.

San Francisco Chronicle @sfchronicle The Warriors’ latest NBA championship propelled Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green into a lofty realm as one of the few trios in the past 50 years to win at least four titles together. trib.al/6YIihxb The Warriors’ latest NBA championship propelled Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green into a lofty realm as one of the few trios in the past 50 years to win at least four titles together. trib.al/6YIihxb

"The Warriors’ latest NBA championship propelled Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green into a lofty realm as one of the few trios in the past 50 years to win at least four titles together." - @San Francisco Chronicle

This is their fourth championship for Curry, Thompson and Green. The three players have been winning together since 2015 when they won their first title together. They also won it all in 2017 and 2018.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far