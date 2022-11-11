"I can’t imagine him in any other uniform" "He’s retiring a dodger you love to see it" - Dodgers fans elated by reports of three-time Cy Young winner Clayton Kershaw staying in Los Angeles

Clayton Kershaw, one of the biggest names available on the free agency market, is about to re-sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The nine-time All-Star is closing in on a one-year contract with the organization that drafted him back in 2006.

After falling short in 2022, the Dodgers will hope Kershaw can guide them to a World Series Championship in the upcoming season. The Dodgers finished with an MLB-best 111-win season but were knocked out early in the playoffs by the San Diego Padres. Kershaw will bring depth and talent to the starting rotation that many expect to win the World Series.

The news will be a relief for Dodgers fans who regard Clayton Kershaw as a fan favorite. He has been a staple in the Dodgers' starting rotation for over a decade. The 34-year-old is one of the most experienced pitchers on the Dodgers roster.

Dodgers fans were ecstatic to see Kershaw return in a Dodgers jersey. The thought of him playing on any other team just doesn't feel right. Kershaw is the longest-serving Dodger on this roster and is set to return for his 16th season.

Unfortunately, for Kershaw, a series of injuries has limited his value in the market. Kershaw signed a one-year contract to stay in Los Angeles in what may be his last season. The Texas Rangers were also interested in signing him on a one-year deal.

Although Kershaw missed a large portion of the 2021 season due to injury, he returned with strong numbers in 2022. The Dodgers will hope he can perform at the same level he has in the previous 15 seasons.

Clayton Kershaw is a three-time Cy Young Award winner and NL MVP winner

When healthy, Clayton Kershaw is one of the most dangerous left-handed pitchers in the league.

Aside from being a three-time Cy Young award winner (2011, 2013, 2014), he has a long list of accolades. Kershaw has been selected for the All-Star game on nine occasions. He has won a Triple Crown, a Gold Glove Award, and a Roberto Clemente Award. He won the World Series and was selected the National League MVP in 2014.

In 2022, Kershaw finished with a 12-3 record after 22 starts. He had a stingy 2.28 ERA and finished with an impressive .94 WHIP. He also averaged more than one strikeout per inning.

Dodgers fans were thrilled to hear that one of their fan favorites will return for one final season. Clayton Kershaw will look to add to his trophy cabinet as he goes in search of his second World Series ring with the Dodgers in 2023.

