"I can’t kneel before anything besides God" - When Sam Coonrod refused to kneel while holding unity ribbons

San Francisco Giants pitcher Sam Coonrod became the center of discussion during the Black Lives Matter Movement in 2020. When the Giants coaches and players participated in a pregame demonstration of unity by kneeling and holding ribbons during the season opener, he refused to do so.

“I’m a Christian," Coonrod said. "So, I just believe that I can’t kneel before anything besides God.”

In many Christian traditions, kneeling is extremely significant as a symbol of humility to God. However, the act of kneeling in the context of the BLM movement wasn't meant to be religious.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I can’t get on board with a couple of things I’ve read about Black Lives Matter, how they lean towards Marxism and … they said some negative things about the nuclear family," Boone said, according to Faith It. "I just can’t get on board with that.”

NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick introduced the kneeling gesture in 2016 as a silent protest against police violence and racial inequality. It eventually became a significant symbol of unity with the Black people.

The gesture was meant to be a sign of support and unity for the Black Lives Matter movement's call for racial equality and an end to police brutality against Black Americans. Some believe Coonrod's decision to stand broke the sense of unity and solidarity inside the Giants organization and the MLB community.

Then-Giants manager Gabe Kapler said he respected Coonrod's decision, but made it clear he didn't agree with it.

“The one thing that we said is we were going to let people express themselves … we’re going to give them a choice to stand, kneel or do something else,” Kapler said, according to Faith It.

The incident showed how sports, movements for social justice, politics, and personal religious beliefs are intertwined in today's society.

San Francisco Giants’ RH dominates spring game

San Francisco Giants right-hander Jordan Hicks made a lasting impression during Monday's spring training game, striking out 10 batters in five hitless innings in a 4-1 win over the Oakland Athletics.

“I love where I’m at right now," Hicks said. "Just trying to savor the progression. Today was the first time getting through five (innings). So, I feel really good about the transition and overall just the repetition with all my pitches.

“I feel like that’s when it comes together.”

Hicks had a great spring and is well-positioned for the upcoming regular season after the dominating effort.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.