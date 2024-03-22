In the wake of Shohei Ohtani making his first-ever appearance as a regular-season member of the Dodgers, the star's name is at the center of controversy. Already, some pundits are even calling the superstar's personal legacy into question.

On Wednesday, reports surfaced that a bank account belonging to Shohei Ohtani had made transfers of some $4.5 million to a bookmaker in California. Initially, it was claimed by the 29-year old Dodgers' star's lawyers that the funds were transfered to cover gambling losses incurred by Ohtani's interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara.

"Jeff Passan talking Shohei Ohtani and Ippei Mizuhara. The best breakdown of this story by far. There is A LOT of weirdness around it." - Joe Randazzo

While placing bets on other "non-diamond sports" is not illegal as per MLB code, gambling is largely illegal in California. As such, some outlets have drawn attention to an individual by the name of Matthew Bowyer, a middleman.

After concurring with Mizuhara's claims of culpability, Ohtani's legal team came out with a pointed statement, claiming that the Japanese star had been stolen from. With so much still yet to be determined about the story, some pundits are assuming that the Los Angeles Dodgers star himself might be to blame.

"Check out this deranged rant from Michael Kay on Shohei Ohtani and the gambling situation" - The Infinite Dodgers

Among those who were quick to brandish hyperbole was Michael Kay of YES Network. Known for his color commentary on the New York Yankees, the March 21 edition of Kay's eponymously named talk show saw the host dish out some harsh possibilities.

Kay minced no words, claiming this if indeed Shohei Ohtani is found guilty of gambling with his own funds, a lifetime ban should be levied against him. Many are already drawing comparisons to Cincinnati Reds legend Pete Rose. Despite holding the all-time MLB hits leader title, Rose has been banned for all MLB related activity for life on account of him placing bets during his time as a manager and player.

Shohei Ohtani's brand takes a hit on the eve of 2024 season

As Ohtani and the Dodgers fly back to LA after opening their season against the San Diego Padres in Seoul, a dark cloud hangs over the team plane. After inking a monumental deal, Ohtani's `new scandal leaves plenty of questions, and few answers. In the immediate aftermath of the case going public, the Dodgers' communication team said:

"The Dodgers are aware of media reports and are gathering information"

With the massive media campaign surrounding Ohtani only set to grow, maintaining his focus on baseball may be the ultimate challenge in coming weeks.

