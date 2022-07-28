"I don't care about the Red Sox" "We gotta start winning" - New York Yankees fans panic over recent struggles while the Boston Red Sox hit rock-bottom in AL East

The New York Yankees still hold a solid 11.5 game lead at the top of the American League East. Thanks to the flying start they made to this campaign, they still have breathing space despite their recent struggles.

Following last night’s 6-3 loss to the New York Mets, the Yankees have now dropped six of their last 10 games. That’s four defeats in six since the All-Star break. Meanwhile, the Yankees’ arch-rivals, the Boston Red Sox, are in far worse shape. The Yankees currently hold a commanding 17-game lead over the Sox.

Boston lost to the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday. That was still enough to keep them afloat in fourth place. However, the Baltimore Orioles moved up a place following their 5-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. As a result, Boston tumbled to rock-bottom in the AL East.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks The Red Sox are in last place

However, the Red Sox’s misery is no cause for celebration among the Yankees faithful.

Ignacio Munoz @IanEliam @TalkinYanks What we should really care is that Yanks are about to lose the best record in Baseball. And the gap with the Blue Jays is shorten out.

nycbaseballerr 🇦🇱 @NJajum @TalkinYanks I don't care about the Red Sox. That's great and all. I'm worried about us winning games and being ahead of the Astros for the best record in the AL. We need home field advantage against them

Cole @ColeFuehrer @TalkinYanks I don't give a shit about their struggles. We gotta start winning.

Instead, they seem far too focused on their own recent struggles.

Dusty @DWC_78 @iTsBARRIOS @TalkinYanks They have collapsed so much that they only lead by 11.5 games

Not to mention they’d probably have to win all seven remaining meetings, and we’re 8-4 against them.



Papa G @papa_gardner11 @IanEliam @TalkinYanks For Toronto to pass us, they'd need to play .700 ball for the rest of the year if we went .500.

Not to mention they'd probably have to win all seven remaining meetings, and we're 8-4 against them.

They're still 11.5 back despite an eight game win streak and us losing 9 of 14.

Steven Dick @tateria @HHI_Golf_Guy @TalkinYanks They could be playing 1.000 baseball and half the Yankees world would be panicking.

It could be game four of the World Series, 3-0 in series, 9th inning, 33-2 with Mo coming out of retirement to get the last three outs, and there'd still be people flipping out about something.

The Yankees still have an extraordinary advantage. There is some cause for concern, but panic seems premature.

The New York Yankees recent struggle is worrisome but not disastrous

In the Subway Series opener, the New York Yankees raced to a 2-0 lead in the first. Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo homered on consecutive one-out pitches off Mets starter Taijuan Walker. Walker (8-2) made amends for his costly opening spell, allowing just three runs on seven hits.

Starling Marte and Eduardo Escobar were the catalysts behind the Mets’ turnaround. Marte hit a solo home run and notched two runs, and Escobar doubled the tally with a two-run homer to put the Mets ahead 4-2.

Mets starter Taijuan Walker put on an incredible turnaround display.

The Yankees made several mistakes on the bases, which turned out to be very costly. The first blunder came from Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who was picked off first base by Walker in the top of the second with runners on the corners.

Kiner-Falefa didn’t appear to be leaning toward second base. Walker still got the job done to help slow down the Yankees. The mistake was uncharacteristic of the 27-year-old shortstop, who is the Yankees leader in terms of stolen bases (14).

The Yankees need to eliminate errors like these. They could also do without their star players getting injured. Yankees’ All-Star Game MVP Giancarlo Stanton was placed on the 10-day IL yesterday. He is expected to miss up to a fortnight of action.

Despite so much chaos, the Yankees remain the MLB’s benchmark team for this year. They have an astonishing lead on their hands. However, the Yankees need to get back on track.

In the final game of the Subway Series tonight, a win will go a long way for Aaron Boone's side. It will help reassure fans that the New York Yankees are still the team to beat in 2022.

