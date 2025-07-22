"I carry a tall boy everywhere I go" - Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, goes viral with adorable confession about Pirates ace

Olivia Dunne is dating Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes, who measures 6-foot-6, while the former LSU Tigers gymnast is exactly one foot short, so whenever they go out together, Livvy gets a &quot;weird&quot; feeling.On Monday, Dunne posted a video on social media, where she humorously talked about the notable height difference between the two. She posted an adorable moment with Skenes and captioned the photo:&quot;I carry a tall boy everywhere I go.&quot;In follow-up snaps, Dunne appeared solo, pulling a cute pout and winking with the caption:“Which is weird because…”It was followed by another slide that read:“They told me it was odd I don’t drink.”View on TikTokOlivia Dunne and Paul Skenes have been dating for over two years after first meeting on LSU campus. At the time, Dunne was in the early stages of her social media stardom, while Skenes was helping the Tigers win the College World Series. Dunne confirmed the relationship when she appeared to cheer Skenes at the College World Series.In 2023, after winning the College World Series, Skenes was drafted first in the MLB draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates. He made his major league debut last year, making it to the All-Star game and winning the NL Rookie of the Year, while Dunne has remained in steadfast support.Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne went to Montauk after All-Star gamePaul Skenes made his second straight All-Star game after an excellent first half in 2025. He was accompanied by Olivia Dunne once again as the duo captured attention with their presence at the All-Star game red carpet in Atlanta. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAfter Skenes pitched a scoreless inning, starting for the National League side, the NL All-Star team beat the Al All-Star team in an unprecedented swing off.For the remainder of the weekend, Dunne and Skenes jetted off to The Hamptons in New York. There, they hit the beaches in Montauk and soaked under the sun as Dunne shared moments on social media. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe duo have since returned from their vacation and gone back to their professions. Skenes started Monday's game against the Detroit Tigers.