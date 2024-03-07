"I'd like to see Jimmy Lambert panic" - Dylan Cease drops hilarious reason on why he wants to get stuck in an elevator with teammate

In a lighthearted and amusing display of teamwork among MLB players, a recent video posted by MLB posed the hypothetical scenario: If stuck in an elevator, which teammate would you rather be with? The answers, which ranged from useful to funny, gave baseball fans a look into the friendly competition and clubhouse relationships.

Bryson Stott of the Philadelphia Phillies playfully chose Trae Turner because of his small size and, which was both useful and friendly. Anthony Rizzo chose Yankees captain Aaron Judge, sure that help would arrive quickly for the towering outfielder.

"Aaron Judge. They would come for him real quick." - Anthony Rizzo.

One memorable response came from Chicago White Sox pitcher Dylan Cease, who made a humorous joke at teammate Jimmy Lambert. Cease decided he wanted to witness Lambert's potential panic in the confines of an elevator. This humorous quip adds a sense of comedy to the camaraderie shared among teammates, emphasizing the fun and relationships that extend beyond the field.

"I think Jimmy Lambert. Because I’d like to see him panic."

Other players, like Austin Riley of the Atlanta Braves, picked teammates to "keep it light," showing his desire to maintaining a good and comfortable environment even in unforseen scenarios. The banter continues with players like Francisco Lindor, who would look for a peaceful companion, and Kansas City Royals’ Salvador Perez, who proposed Bobby Witt Jr. because of his thin build, presenting an odd escape strategy.

"Bobby Witt. He’s skiny, so he can get on top and we can get out the elevator. "

The video not only highlights players’ personalities, it also emphasizes the special bonds that form within baseball teams. Fans have responded to the post with enthusiasm, praising the teamwork and friendships that make baseball more than just a sport. As the MLB season approaches, these lighthearted moments remind us of the game’s human side and the connections that last both on and off the field.

