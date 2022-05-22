"I’d be mad if I had to jog in from the bullpen for ultimately nothing" "Donaldson is a clown" - MLB world not amused by a bench-clearing brawl between New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox players

During the New York Yankees versus Chicago White Sox game on Saturday afternoon, a tense situation escalated between Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson and White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandaln and led to a bench-clearing brawl. Players from both MLB teams immediately left their dugouts and bullpens and converged on the field to stop the verbal brawl from turning into anything more serious.

"Benches have cleared in the Yankees-White Sox game." - @ FOX Sports: MLB

Tim Anderson of the Chicago White Sox appeared agitated and had to be held by first baseman José Abreu and third base coach Joe McEwing of the White Sox. Tim Anderson and Josh Donaldson have been at odds since the New York Yankees versus Chicago White Sox game on May 13.

"Josh Donaldson and Tim Anderson exchange words after this play at third." -@ FOX Sports: MLB

MLB fans were quick to take to Twitter after the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox brawl

Chicago White Sox v New York Yankees

Unlike other sports, such as football, brawls in baseball are usually dignified with no serious consequences. Brutal knockouts or any sort of violence is extremely rare in bench-clearing brawls. Nevertheless, MLB fans expect to see some hot-action during such baseball brawls. MLB fans were disappointed when the New York Yankees and White Sox brawl led to nothing and quickly ended in no time.

Roscoe Russell rightfully expressed how spilling out of the bullpen would be a waste because the brawl led to nothing.

"I’d be mad if I had to jog in from the bullpen for ultimately nothing." - @ Roscoe Russell

Daniel Gotera, the Sports Reporter at KHOU-TV, claimed that Josh Donaldson is a clown.

"Donaldson is a clown." - @ Daniel Gotera

The tickle fights at home plate, as James Lettieri called them, are his least favorite aspect of baseball. He feels the players should either stay in your dugout/bullpen or throw a punch.

"My least favorite thing in baseball, the tickle fights at home plate….throw a punch or stay in your dugout/bullpen." - @ James Lettieri

Dakota Pettus jokes on Twitter about how baseball players constantly act aggressive but never throw their fists.

"Baseball players always fake tough but won’t ever throw hands. Let Anderson go, he isn’t going to go do anything." - @ Dakota Pettus

In a hilarious tweet, this Twitter user mocked Tim Anderson for being pretentious.

"Benches have cleared in the Yankees-White Sox game."



(via



Benches have cleared in the Yankees-White Sox game.(via @NBCSWhiteSox Benches have cleared in the Yankees-White Sox game. (via @NBCSWhiteSox)https://t.co/ZajC55nBmU “ Hold me back bro hold me back, I really don’t want the smoke with any of those guys man “ . . . Anderson your not about it my guy , you just pretend like you are twitter.com/mlbonfox/statu… “ Hold me back bro hold me back, I really don’t want the smoke with any of those guys man “ . . . Anderson your not about it my guy , you just pretend like you are twitter.com/mlbonfox/statu…

“Hold me back bro hold me back, I really don’t want the smoke with any of those guys man “ . . . Anderson your not about it, my guy you just pretend like you are." - @ Tylerraa_

Another Twitter user who tracked the brawl mocked how these players made molehills into mountains.

"Mountains out of molehills." - @ MiguelsNoAngel

A Twitter user going by the username Aaron Judge Enjoyer tweeted how the White Sox are attempting to whip up a rivalry, but they're only .500.

"White Sox trying to force a rivalry and they're barely over .500." - @ Aaron Judge Enjoyer

Another MLB fan on Twitter had similar views about Tim Anderson and how Anderson is making the most feeble attempt at toughness. Hilarious!

"Tim Anderson is doing the worst attempt at being tough." - @ Tim Locastro Resurgence Bandwagon

New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox are all set to play against each other again on Sunday in two back-to-back games.

