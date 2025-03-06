"I’d be more open if we had Pete Alonso" - Bryce Harper reveals he was ready to make major sacrifice if Mets star were to join Phillies

Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies were among the teams interested in signing Pete Alonso for free agency. The club wanted to add another impact bat to help them in the tough National League East.

Unfortunately, Alonso would go on to re-sign with the New York Mets. The two sides agreed to a two-year, $54 million deal with an opt-out after the 2025 season ends.

Harper revealed that he spoke with the front office ahead of the free agency period, expressing his interest in switching positions. For a guy like Alonso, Harper was willing to accommodate and move back to the outfield.

"I talked to (the Phillies) this offseason about that, just in case a guy was available (at first) that we needed to have, needed to get," said Harper.

Harper's last game in the outfield came during the 2022 season. So, while he has been an infielder for a bit, the transition back to the outfield would not be too difficult.

"I'd be more than open to it if we had (Pete Alonso), who was going to change our lineup or change the demeanor of our team. They like me at first. But I'd go out there to have a guy who was going to play first base and hit 35 or 40 homers" said Harper.

Harper initially transitioned to first base after undergoing Tommy John surgery in November 2022. The club wanted to keep the pressure off his throwing arm, and he has transitioned to being a top-ranked first baseman.

Bryce Harper is the leader every front office would love to have

Philadelphia Phillies Workouts - Bryce Harper (Photo via IMAGN)

The Phillies understand how important Bryce Harper is to their club. That is why they went out and signed him to a 13-year, $330 million contract ahead of the 2019 season.

His talent level alone constitutes that salary, but he brings much more to the table than elite skills. Harper is also a clubhouse leader and somebody who gives the fans what they want.

Much is evident when you look back at all the fun customized bats and cleats the slugger has rocked over the years. He has so much love for his team that he recently got a Phanatic tattoo.

From his talent on the field to what he does off the field, Harper is an enigma. Every front office would love to have a player like this in their organization.

